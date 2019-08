- This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; panel Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal analyst; and Michelle Byington, conservative attorney talk about a brewing scandal beneath the rotunda in Austin.

Ultra conservative activist Michael Quinn has accused Republican House Speaker Dennis Bonnen of what some are seeing as a form of back room bribery.

As reported by both Breitbart and the Texas Tribune, Sullivan claims Bonnen offered House media credentials to writers for his "Texas Scorecard" website, in exchange for, among other things, orchestrated on-line attacks against ten sitting Republican Representatives in the 2020 primary elections.

Bonnen has said Sullivan "is mistaken" and wrote a letter to each member accusing the Empower Texas leader of conspiring to create chaos and ultimately "destroy the Republican house majority".