Texas elections director issues eSlate voting machines warning

- Keith Ingram, director of elections in the Texas Secretary of State's office, released the following statement regarding the Hart eSlate voting machines:

We have heard from a number of people voting on Hart eSlate machines that when they voted straight ticket, it appeared to them that the machine had changed one or more of their selections to a candidate from a different party. This can be caused by the voter taking keyboard actions before a page has fully appeared on the eSlate, thereby de-selecting the pre-filled selection of that party’s candidate.

Specifically, the Hart eSlate system uses a keyboard with an “Enter” button and a selection wheel button. The “Enter” button on a Hart eSlate selects a voter’s choice. The selection wheel button on a Hart eSlate allows the voter to move up and down the ballot. It is important when voting on a Hart eSlate machine for the voter to use one button or the other and not both simultaneously, and for the voter to not hit the “Enter” button or use the selection wheel button until a page is fully rendered. A voter should note the response to the voter’s action on the keyboard prior to taking another keyboard action. It is also important for the voter to verify their selections are correct before casting their ballot. Step-by-step instructions for the use of a Hart e-Slate machine are available on VoteTexas.gov.

As a reminder, voters should always carefully check their review screen before casting their ballots. If a voter has any problems, they should notify a poll worker immediately so the issues can be addressed and reported.

Attached is a notice (PDF) for posting at polling locations reminding voters to review their summary screen before casting their ballot.

If you have any questions, please contact the Elections Division at 1-800-252-2216.