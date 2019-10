Mayor Sylvester Turner answered positively and emphatically, "Yes, yes. yes!", at this week's Millennial Forum when asked "Should the city of Houston and its police department protect undocumented residents from apprehension by federal immigration agents?"

This week’s panel: Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Carmen Roe, Houston attorney; Charles Blain, Urban Reform; Antonio Diaz-, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Maples, conservative attorney; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate discuss the mayor's response and the issue of becoming a sanctuary city.