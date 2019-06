This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant; Bob Price, Associate Editor of Breitbart Texas; Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host; Michelle Leal, co-chair Latino PAC; Laura Moser, former Democratic congressional candidate; Charles Blain, Director of Urban Reform; get a final minute to talk about topics not mentioned on What's Your Point June 30, 2019.

Today's topics include, praise for President Trump's antiwar efforts, Julian Castro in Houston, Mexico cracking down on immigration, Ivanka Trump at G20 viral video, the presidential executive order regarding housing regulations and up coming Supreme Court ruling on DACA.

(AP) -- The Supreme Court will decide whether President Donald Trump can end an Obama-era program shielding young immigrants from deportation.