A stationary front is sitting just to the north of Houston and that along with the very humid air is the reason for some strong thundershowers. We are not expecting a severe outbreak, but some heavy rainfall is possible into the early evening hours. Friday will also have some showers and storms, but the weekend is looking drier as the front exits the region.

