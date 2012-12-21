Houston-area residents are trying to get back on track after the damage left behind by from Harvey. Here are some weekend examples of What's going down, H-Town to help Houston heal.

The Buffalo Soldier National Museum will host a benefit concert filled with live performances and will be accepting donated items. 100 percent of the proceeds will benefit hurricane relief efforts. The event is free to those who need assistance due following Harvey. Tickets are $10 or $5 with a donation. The event is Friday evening from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m..

How about a Week of Love at Axelrad? Enjoy live music from local acts and it all benefits flood victims. All of the proceeds will go to the GHCF Relief, Friends for Life, the Cajun Navy, BakerRipley, Open House Houston and others in need. There is no cover and the event is at 6 p.m. Friday.

How about some shopping for a greater purpose? Shop a mini collection at Pop Shop America which will raise funds for relief efforts. Enjoy complimentary cocktails, macaroons, D-I-Ys and a raffle. The event is on Saturday from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m..

Maybe wrestle your way to helping Houstonians at the Doomsday Wrestling Hurricane Harvey Benefit at Sigma Brewing Company. It is an all ages event and will have a wrestling match based on the Cold War. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $22 for front row seats. The event is from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. Saturday.

From wrestling to monkeying around, we've got Monkey Drag Bingo happening at Leon's Lounge. There will be pet monkeys for photos and Drag Bingo. All proceeds from photos and donations will be donated to Harvey pet victims. There is no cover charge and the event is Sunday afternoon from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.



Stop by a few of these events even to make a small difference in these communities.