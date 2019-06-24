< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story414416916" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414416916" data-article-version="1.0">U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit</h1> </header> id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414416916" data-article-version="1.0">U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-414416916" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/us-soccer-women-s-team-tentatively-agree-to-mediate-lawsuit" data-title="U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/us-soccer-women-s-team-tentatively-agree-to-mediate-lawsuit" addthis:title="U.S. Soccer, women's team tentatively agree to mediate lawsuit"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414416916.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414416916");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414416916-414417399"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOUQUES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan and teammates run during a USA training session during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France at Parc des Loisirs on June 19, 2019 in Touques, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>TOUQUES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan and teammates run during a USA training session during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France at Parc des Loisirs on June 19, 2019 in Touques, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414416916-414417399" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1156986347_1561392477909_7435785_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TOUQUES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan and teammates run during a USA training session during the 2019 FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup France at Parc des Loisirs on June 19, 2019 in Touques, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>TOUQUES, FRANCE - JUNE 19: Alex Morgan and teammates run during a USA training session during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France at Parc des Loisirs on June 19, 2019 in Touques, France. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/us-soccer-women-s-team-tentatively-agree-to-mediate-lawsuit">ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 11:10AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414416916" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>REIMS, France (AP)</strong> - U.S. Soccer and players for the women's national team have tentatively agreed to mediate a lawsuit that accuses the federation of gender discrimination and seeks equitable pay.</p> <p>The federation and representatives for the players confirmed the agreement, first reported in the Wall Street Journal, to pursue mediation following the Women's World Cup.</p> <p>"Here to win a World Cup, lawyers are at home to do their thing, so we both have our jobs," defender Kelley O'Hara said Saturday. "This team has always been good at compartmentalizing. We focus on the task at hand and I haven't paid any mind on anything that's been going on. That's something we'll pick back up when we get home but right now my only focus is winning the World Cup."</p> <p>The United States, the defending champion and three-time World Cup winner, won its first three games of the tournament and is set to play Spain on Monday in the knockout stage. The championship game is set for July 7 in Lyon.</p> <p>Twenty-eight members of the current player pool filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles in March. The lawsuit alleges "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes inequitable compensation when compared with their counterparts on the men's national team.</p> <p>"While we welcome the opportunity to mediate, we are disappointed the plaintiffs' counsel felt it necessary to share this news publicly during the Women's World Cup and create any possible distraction from the team's focus on the tournament and success on the field," U.S. Soccer said in a statement.</p> <p>The federation has maintained the differences in pay are the result of different collective bargaining agreements that establish distinct pay structures for the two teams. Those agreements are not public. Court documents said decisions surrounding the teams have been made for "legitimate business reasons and not for any discriminatory or other unlawful purpose."</p> <p>The lawsuit was an escalation of a long-simmering dispute over pay and treatment. Five players filed a complaint in 2016 with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that alleged wage discrimination by the federation. The lawsuit effectively ended that EEOC complaint.</p> <p>The federation and the team reached a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017. The agreement, which runs through 2021, gave the players higher pay and better benefits.</p> <p>Defender Ai Krieger said she hasn't given the lawsuit any thought.</p> <p>"Right now we're so focused on the game against Spain, and that's what's important for us right now," she said.</p> <p>___</p> <p>More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story414416916 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading <!-- end: STORY --> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408821" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-scores-and-schedule-how-to-watch-on-fox-fs1-and-fox-sports-app" title="2019 FIFA Women's World Cup  scores and schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App" data-articleId="412473590" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scores and schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 01:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United States is going for back-to-back titles in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The U.S. won its third Women's World Cup in 2015 when the tournament was in Canada. This year, the competition takes place in France and all games will be shown on either FOX or FS1. You can also stream all 52 matches on the FOX Sports App . The tournament began June 7 and concludes with the final on July 7.</p><p> </p><p>RESULTS</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1" title="US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1" data-articleId="414443306" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/USWNT_defeats_Spain_2_1_in_knockout_roun_0_7437022_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. will face France in the quarterfinals June 28 in Paris." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 01:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 01:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Spain 2-1 Monday in the knockout round of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, sending the team a step closer to defending its title.</p><p>Tobin Heath was awarded a penalty early in the match and team captain Megan Rapinoe scored, giving USA the lead. Spain then answered right back with Jenni Hermoso tying up the game 1 to 1.</p><p>The score remained tied in the second half until Rapinoe put the U.S. up 2 to 1 in the 76th minute following a penalty, burying the ball in the low corner.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/italy-wins-bid-for-2026-winter-olympics" title="Italy wins bid for 2026 Winter Olympics" data-articleId="414447710" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Italy_wins_bid_for_2026_Winter_Olympics_0_7436766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Italy_wins_bid_for_2026_Winter_Olympics_0_7436766_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Italy_wins_bid_for_2026_Winter_Olympics_0_7436766_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Italy_wins_bid_for_2026_Winter_Olympics_0_7436766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/Italy_wins_bid_for_2026_Winter_Olympics_0_7436766_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Italy won the bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday and will host the games in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Italy wins bid for 2026 Winter Olympics</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 12:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 02:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Italy won the bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Monday and will host the games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo. </p><p>The vote took place at the 134th Session of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland. IOC members voted for the Milan-Cortina bid by 47 votes over Stockholm-Are, which received 34 votes. There was one abstention by IOC President Thomas Bach. </p><p>In a nine-hour meeting, Italy and Sweden's had made their final pitches to the IOC, with Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte taking the stage to stress his country's unity behind the bid. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-advances-to-womens-world-cup-quarterfinals-after-defeating-spain-2-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GETTY%20Rapinoe_1561399288602.jpg_7436626_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Megan Rapinoe of the USA scores her team's second goal from the penalty spot during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)" title="1158031783_1561399288602-400801"/> </figure> <h3>US advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals after defeating Spain 2-1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/italy-wins-bid-for-2026-winter-olympics"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/24/GettyImages-1151697479%20ITALY%20THUMB_1561396736087.jpg_7436470_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Team Italy celebrates the win of the bid for Olympic Games 2026 during IOC Announcement at SwissTech Convention Center on June 24, 2019 in Lausanne, Switzerland. (Photo by Robert Hradil/Getty Images)" title="1151697479_1561396736087-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Italy wins bid for 2026 Winter Olympics</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/regina-hall-s-bet-awards-opener-put-dontmutedc-and-go-go-center-stage-with-an-epic-tribute-to-dc"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/24/dcornothing_1561384762559_7435307_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: (L-R) Taraji P. Henson and host Regina Hall speak onstage at the 2019 BET Awards on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)" title="dcornothing_1561384762559-401720.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Regina Hall's BET Awards opener put #DontMuteDC and Go-Go center stage with an epic tribute to DC</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/more-than-80-arrested-in-hillsborough-county-human-trafficking-sting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/24/12n%20vo%20hills%20human%20trafficking_WTVTbf8a_186.mp4.00_00_00_00.Still001_1561393106837.jpg_7436202_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="12n vo hills human trafficking_WTVTbf8a_186.mp4.00_00_00_00.Still001_1561393106837.jpg-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>More than 80 arrested in Hillsborough County human trafficking sting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer 