NFL sources confirmed the Houston Texans traded DE/OLB Jadeveon Clowney to the Seattle Seahawks for a third-round pick and DE/OLB Barkevious Mingo and linebacker Jacob Martin.

Jay Glazer was the first to report the two teams had reached an agreement on the deal and Aaron Wilson from the Houston Chronicle was the first to report Mingo and Martin as the players Seattle is sending Houston.

Multiple reports say Clowney is in Seattle where he will sign his tender with the Texans, which had to happen first before he could be traded.

Clowney and the Texans were unable to reach an agreement on a multi-year contract, which led to the first-overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft hoping to be traded to a team that met his approval.

The trade is contingent on all of the players involved in the deal passing their physicals.