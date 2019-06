- Houston asked the Patriots for permission to speak with Caserio on Monday about their vacant GM position, after firing Brian Gaine on Friday. Gaine lasted just 17 months as Texans GM.

It was a move that brought down tampering charges from the Patriots.

Chairman and CEO of the Texans, Cal McNair has backed off of Caserio in response, releasing the following statement.

"When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League's rules and believed we were in full compliance," says McNair. "We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick's contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick."

The Patriots have dropped tampering charges.

Caserio has worked with the Patriots since 2001, as New England won six Super Bowl titles. He has served as the Patriots director of player personnel since 2008.