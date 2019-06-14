< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> Patriots drop tampering charges against Texans

By Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports

Posted Jun 14 2019 04:49PM CDT b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412749314");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412749314-412748888"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: Malcom Brown #90 of the New England Patriots tackles Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during their game on September 9, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: Malcom Brown #90 of the New England Patriots tackles Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during their game on September 9, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412749314-412748888" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: Malcom Brown #90 of the New England Patriots tackles Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during their game on September 9, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 9: Malcom Brown #90 of the New England Patriots tackles Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans during their game on September 9, 2018 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:mark.berman@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/patriots-drop-tampering-charges-against-texans">Mark Berman, FOX 26 Sports</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 04:49PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412749314" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HOUSTON (FOX 26)</strong> - Houston asked the Patriots for permission to speak with Caserio on Monday about their vacant GM position, after firing Brian Gaine on Friday. Gaine lasted just 17 months as Texans GM.</p><p>It was a move that brought down tampering charges from the Patriots.</p><p>Chairman and CEO of the Texans, Cal McNair has backed off of Caserio in response, releasing the following statement.</p><p>"When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League's rules and believed we were in full compliance," says McNair. "We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick's contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick."</p><p>The Patriots have dropped tampering charges. </p><p>Caserio has worked with the Patriots since 2001, as New England won six Super Bowl titles. More Sports Stories src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scores and schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 03:56PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The United States is going for back-to-back titles in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. The U.S. won its third Women's World Cup in 2015 when the tournament was in Canada. This year, the competition takes place in France and all games will be shown on either FOX or FS1. You can also stream all 52 matches on the FOX Sports App . The tournament began June 7 and concludes with the final on July 7.</p><p> </p><p>U.S. Women's National Team Group Stage matches</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/raptors-defeat-warriors-to-clinch-first-nba-title-in-thrilling-114-110-victory" title="Raptors defeat Warriors to clinch first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory" data-articleId="412614282" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155811950_1560484569322_7396647_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi Leonard #2 and Serge Ibaka #9 of the Toronto Raptors celebrate late in the game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, Ca. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Raptors defeat Warriors to clinch first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:48PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:08PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Toronto Raptors are NBA champions for the first time.</p><p>The Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. The Raptors won the series 4-2, denying the Warriors what would have been a third straight championship.</p><p>Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam had 26 points apiece for the Raptors, Fred VanVleet and Kawhi Leonard each had 22 for Toronto.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/nfl-running-back-adrian-peterson-provides-2-day-camp-for-up-and-coming-athletes" title="NFL running back Adrian Peterson provides 2-day camp for up-and-coming athletes" data-articleId="412573410" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/peterson_1560473883720_7395266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/peterson_1560473883720_7395266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/peterson_1560473883720_7395266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/peterson_1560473883720_7395266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/peterson_1560473883720_7395266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NFL running back Adrian Peterson provides 2-day camp for up-and-coming athletes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 08:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NFL running back Adrian Peterson will be providing the All Day Elite Camp to help young athletes focus on skill development, competition, while providing a fun and engaging atmosphere.</p><p>The camp will be held on Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16 at St. Thomas High School ( 4500 Memorial Drive, Houston. Most Recent https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/texanspats_1560548884602_7399603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOXBOROUGH&#x2c;&#x20;MA&#x20;-&#x20;SEPTEMBER&#x20;9&#x3a;&#x20;Malcom&#x20;Brown&#x20;&#x23;90&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;England&#x20;Patriots&#x20;tackles&#x20;Deshaun&#x20;Watson&#x20;&#x23;4&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Texans&#x20;during&#x20;their&#x20;game&#x20;on&#x20;September&#x20;9&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;at&#x20;Gillette&#x20;Stadium&#x20;in&#x20;Foxborough&#x2c;&#x20;Massachusetts&#x2e;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Maddie&#x20;Meyer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Patriots drop tampering charges against Texans</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-tried-to-hire-hitman-from-jail-to-kill-ex-girlfriend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Letourneau_1560543870186_7399308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Letourneau_1560543870186_7399308_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Letourneau_1560543870186_7399308_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Letourneau_1560543870186_7399308_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/14/Letourneau_1560543870186_7399308_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man tried to hire hitman from jail to kill ex-girlfriend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ny-woman-53-died-on-vacation-in-dominican-republic-son-demands-answers" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Leyla-Cox-FB_1560541698185_7398891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Leyla&#x20;Cox&#x20;went&#x20;on&#x20;vacation&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;expected&#x20;to&#x20;return&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;12&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Provided&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NY woman, 53, died on vacation in Dominican Republic; son demands answers</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/you-re-clicking-it/woman-turns-106-and-reportedly-credits-long-life-to-her-enduring-faith-in-god" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ruth&#x20;Hilliard&#x20;was&#x20;born&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;1913&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kimberly&#x20;Faulcon&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman turns 106 and reportedly credits long life to her enduring faith in God</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-york-to-cut-religious-exemption-to-vaccine-mandates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New York eliminates religious exemption to vaccine mandates</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 