Johnny Jones is new head coach of TSU baskeball

Former LSU and North Texas coach Johnny Jones has agreed to become the new head coach of the men’s basketball program at Texas Southern.

Jones, who is currently the associate head coach at Nevada, has agreed to a five-year contract.

TSU vice president of intercollegiate athletics, Dr. Charles McClelland, told FOX 26 Sports Jones will be formally introduced during a news conference at noon on Wednesday at the H&PE Arena on the school’s campus.

“I’m really excited about it,” Jones said in an interview with FOX 26. “This is a terrific opportunity with a great university in a great city.

“I plan to bring excitement with our style of play on both ends of the floor. We hope to bring in high-profile players that our fan base will enjoy watching.”

Jones was head coach at North Texas from 2001 to 2012. He won two Sun Belt championships (2007 and 2010), with a record of 190-146.

He led North Texas to five consecutive 20-win seasons from 2007-2011.

Jones was head coach at his alma mater, LSU, from 2012 to 2017.

With LSU he went to the NIT in 2014 and to the NCAA Tournament in 2015, and had a record of 90-72.

Jones was also the interim head coach at Memphis during the 1999-2000 season, and was 15-16 with the Tigers.

“I’m just really excited to be at TSU, the next great opportunity that presents itself in the coaching profession for me,” Jones said. “I know there are challenges with every job, and I look forward to those challenges. I’m very familiar with the city of Houston. I’m very familiar with the program. Finding out more about the administration with (school president) Dr. Austin Lane and Dr. McClelland gave me even more reasons to be excited.”