href="http://www.fox26houston.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> website access for ransom</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions">Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/house-investigators-seek-documents-from-pence-as-part-of-impeachment-inquiry"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/house-investigators-seek-documents-from-pence-as-part-of-impeachment-inquiry">House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister">Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/hackers-holding-website-access-for-ransom">Hackers holding website access for ransom</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions">Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/house-investigators-seek-documents-from-pence-as-part-of-impeachment-inquiry">House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister">Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-outside-influences-on-relationship-approving-of-daughter-s-boyfriend">Ask Mary Jo: Outside influences on relationship & approving of daughter's boyfriend</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-vodka-day-how-the-spirit-rose-to-popularity">National Vodka Day: How the spirit rose to popularity and why James Bond might prefer it to gin</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Gulf Coast Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-gulfcoastweather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/hurricane-toolbox">Hurricane Toolbox</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-morningnews" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-morningnews" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Morning News</a> <div id="drop-nav-morningnews" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/making-the-grade">Making the Grade</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking it</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-outside-influences-on-relationship-approving-of-daughter-s-boyfriend"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Ask_Mary_Jo___Oct__3__2019_0_7687704_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ask Mary Jo: Outside influences on relationship & approving of daughter's boyfriend"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/ask-mary-jo-outside-influences-on-relationship-approving-of-daughter-s-boyfriend">Ask Mary Jo: Outside influences on relationship & approving of daughter's boyfriend</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/waltrip-rams-and-sharpstown-apollos-show-their-friday-football-fever"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Friday_Football_Fever___Waltrip_and_Shar_0_7687033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Waltrip Rams and Sharpstown Apollos show their Friday Football Fever"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/waltrip-rams-and-sharpstown-apollos-show-their-friday-football-fever">Waltrip Rams and Sharpstown Apollos show their Friday Football Fever</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/friday-football-fever-sharpstown-hs-and-waltrip-hs-students-show-their-spirit"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/Friday_Football_Fever___Waltrip_and_Shar_0_7687033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Friday Football Fever - Sharpstown HS and Waltrip HS students show their spirit"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/good-day/morning-news/friday-football-fever-sharpstown-hs-and-waltrip-hs-students-show-their-spirit">Friday Football Fever - Sharpstown HS and Waltrip HS students show their spirit</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/your-legal-questions-answered-accessing-account-collecting-possessions"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/01/Your_Legal_Questions_Answered___October__0_7682751_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Your Legal Questions Answered: Accessing account & collecting possessions"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/your-legal-questions-answered-accessing-account-collecting-possessions">Your Legal Questions Answered: Accessing account & collecting possessions</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-sportsscoop" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports" data-dropdown="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Sports Scoop</a> <ul id="drop-nav-sportsscoop" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans & NFL</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/friday-football-fever">Friday Football Fever</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/player-of-the-week">Player of the Week</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on Fox</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/dark-secrets">Dark Secrets</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-aboutus" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv" data-dropdown="drop-nav-aboutus" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">About Us</a> <ul id="drop-nav-aboutus" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/back-to-school">Back to School</a></li> <li><a <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <article> <section id="story431283924" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="431283924" data-article-version="1.0">Astros set MLB record with zero intentional walks in 2019</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Astros set MLB record with zero intentional walks in 2019&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/houston-astros-mlb-record-no-intentional-walks" data-title="Astros set MLB record with zero intentional walks in 2019" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/houston-astros-mlb-record-no-intentional-walks" addthis:title="Astros set MLB record with zero intentional walks in 2019"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-431283924.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-431283924");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431283924-431284537"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431283924-431284537" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1171559331_1570202183190_7687275_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros during batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 27, 2019 in Anaheim, California. <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/houston-astros-mlb-record-no-intentional-walks">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:07AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:38AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> Hinch didn't intentionally walk anyone this season, making the Astros the first team in MLB history to finish a year with zero intentional walks.</p> <p>Hinch said many factors played into Houston setting this record.</p> <p>"Some of it is comfort with what I've learned on adding runners on base for free," he said. "Some of it has been pure luck on not having situations that have come up to where I play a National League game and I want to walk the eight-hole hitter to get to the pitcher or call it (Christian) Yelich, Trout and MVP-caliber players being up at the wrong time with a base where I should walk them. But most of it has just been out of the pure education of what that does to run-scoring and run-prevention."</p> <p>Intentional walks became a statistic in 1955 and Houston entered the season as the record-holder for fewest intentional walks after Hinch handed out just four last season. Before the Astros set the mark, the Royals had the record for fewest intentional walks issued in a season with eight in 2016.</p> <p>The last time an Astros pitcher intentionally walked anyone came last season, on Aug. 17, 2018, when Hector Rondon walked Jed Lowrie in the bottom of the ninth inning.</p> <p>Rondon doesn't love that he was the last Astro to intentionally walk anyone, but what he does love is what Hinch's decision not to do it says about the staff.</p> <p>"I think all that happens because the way we've been pitching this year and the confidence that we get from our manager," Rondon said. "That's why he doesn't make that decision because he trusts us and the way we pitch and that's huge for us."</p> <p>On the other end of the spectrum, Miami led the league with 52 intentional walks this season. But the Marlins actually cut back on them quite a bit this year after also topping the list in 2018 when they issued a whopping 73.</p> <p>With the designated hitter, intentional walks in the AL are far less common, and the White Sox led the AL in that category with 30 this season. The Twins had the second-fewest behind the Astros with 10 intentional walks and the Orioles, Rangers and Angels all finished with 11.</p> <p>Not only did the Astros face Trout multiple times this season, they also played against two of the top four most intentionally walked players in the National League in Yelich and Pittsburgh's Josh Bell, who were intentionally walked a combined 29 times.</p> <p>Hinch hasn't always shied away from intentional walks. In 2017 the Astros had 17. But even though Houston had a ton that year compared to the last two seasons, they were still tied for second-fewest in the majors with Oakland that year.</p> <p>And although Hinch got through 162 games without intentionally walking anyone this year, he was quick to note that he isn't ruling it out as the Astros begin the postseason on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 1 of the AL Division Series.</p> <p>"I'll do it," he said. "I'm not trying to hold onto some record or be stubborn about it. <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story431283924 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-431283924",i="relatedHeadlines-431283924",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408821" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/houston-astros-take-down-the-tampa-bay-rays-in-alds-game-1" title="Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1" data-articleId="431329883" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros celebrates with Josh Reddick #22 after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 04:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HOUSTON (AP) - Justin Verlander looked every bit the October ace, Jose Altuve polished his postseason resume, and the Houston Astros kept rolling, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 Friday to open their AL Division Series.</p><p>The game was scoreless until the fifth, when a two-run home run by Altuve, who has homered in Game 1 of the ALDS in three straight seasons, put the Astros on top in an inning where they tacked on two more runs thanks to an error by Brandon Lowe.</p><p>Justin Verlander hit another career milestone, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history with eight career wins in the ALDS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/astros-aces-amped-rays-al-division-series" title="Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series" data-articleId="431289714" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/GettyImages-1170342514_1570205340482_7687291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander delivers the pitch in the first inning of a baseball between the Astros and the Los Angeles Angels on September, 22, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. (Photo by Juan DeLeon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Astros aces amped to face Rays in AL Division Series</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 10:55AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 11:11AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In an era when openers are in vogue and they're facing the team who started the trend, everything's coming up aces for the Houston Astros this postseason.</p><p>Houston will start Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against Tampa Bay on Friday, followed by Gerrit Cole on Saturday night in Game 2 and Zack Greinke in Monday’s Game 3. It's a group of pitchers that are arguably the best in baseball and some believe to be the finest collection of arms on one team in the majors in years.</p><p>"As long as I've got the type of top-end rotation, then I certainly firmly believe in the starting pitcher setting the tone and doing all the things that a normal, traditional starting pitcher would do ... I love the three at the top of our rotation, and I'll take that model every day," Houston manager AJ Hinch said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/player-of-the-week/eric-rodriguez" title="Eric Rodriguez" data-articleId="431088018" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/02/Player_of_the_Week____Rodriguez_0_7684852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Player of the Week Eric Rodriguez" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Eric Rodriguez</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 02 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Eric Rodriguez had one heck of a game, he threw 5 touchdowns for over 400 yards.</p><p>Winning the game 56-53.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hackers-holding-website-access-for-ransom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="dichohecho | Flickr" title="keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799-404023-404023.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Hackers holding website access for ransom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Exonerated 5, formerly Central Park 5, wrongfully convicted of raping a jogger." title="exonerated5_1570228290699.png"/> </figure> <h3>Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-investigators-seek-documents-from-pence-as-part-of-impeachment-inquiry"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Vice President Mike Pence is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)" title="getty_pencefile_100419-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A Confederate flag is shown in the grass. id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/hackers-holding-website-access-for-ransom" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2016/09/26/keyboard-hacking-hacker_1474919282799_2072243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="dichohecho&#x20;&#x7c;&#x20;Flickr" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hackers holding website access for ransom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/raymond-santana-of-exonerated-5-in-houston-shining-light-on-wrongful-convictions" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/exonerated5_1570228290699_7687783_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Exonerated&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;formerly&#x20;Central&#x20;Park&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;wrongfully&#x20;convicted&#x20;of&#x20;raping&#x20;a&#x20;jogger&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Raymond Santana of 'Exonerated 5' in Houston shining light on wrongful convictions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/houston-astros-take-down-the-tampa-bay-rays-in-alds-game-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/10/04/astros_1570225609837_7687776_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jose&#x20;Altuve&#x20;&#x23;27&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Houston&#x20;Astros&#x20;celebrates&#x20;with&#x20;Josh&#x20;Reddick&#x20;&#x23;22&#x20;after&#x20;hitting&#x20;a&#x20;two-run&#x20;home&#x20;run&#x20;against&#x20;the&#x20;Tampa&#x20;Bay&#x20;Rays&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;fifth&#x20;inning&#x20;in&#x20;game&#x20;one&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;American&#x20;League&#x20;Division&#x20;Series&#x20;at&#x20;Minute&#x20;Maid&#x20;Park&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston Astros take down the Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS Game 1</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-investigators-seek-documents-from-pence-as-part-of-impeachment-inquiry" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_pencefile_100419_1570221631545_7687809_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Vice&#x20;President&#x20;Mike&#x20;Pence&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Mark&#x20;Wilson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House investigators seek documents from Pence as part of impeachment inquiry</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/teacher-under-investigation-for-photo-saying-confederate-flag-is-announcement-to-marry-your-sister" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/04/getty_confederateflagminifile_100119_1570219407781_7687595_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;Confederate&#x20;flag&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;grass&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Scott&#x20;Olson&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher under investigation for photo saying Confederate flag is announcement to ‘marry your sister'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 