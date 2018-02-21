Forrest Whitley apologizes for being suspended by MLB

Houston Astros minor league pitcher Forrest Whitley, one of the top pitching prospects in the country, apologized for being suspended by Major League Baseball in a statement issued through his agent Matt Laird.

MLB announced today that Whitley received a 50-game suspension without pay for a violation of the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

“I made a mistake and take full responsibility for my actions,” said Whitley in his statement. “I want to apologize to the Astros organization, my family and those closest to me. I will learn from this mistake and continue striving to be the best baseball player that I can be.”

According to MLB Whitley, who is on the roster of Double-A Corpus Christi , will begin his suspension with the start of the 2018 Texas League season.

"We're disappointed in the outcome," said Jeff Luhnow, Astros general manager, during his session with the media in West Palm Beach, Fla.

"We support Major League Baseball's drug program. We do everything we can to educate our guys and keep them from making decisions that result in suspensions.

"In this case as an organization we're going to suffer a little bit, but we're still hopeful and optimistic that Forrest can be a big part of our future."