News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/kriv/news/international-news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler">Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/louisiana-braces-for-possible-weekend-hurricane-1"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/barry_1562857522116_7514923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Tropical Storm Barry in gulf, Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/louisiana-braces-for-possible-weekend-hurricane-1">Tropical Storm Barry in gulf, Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/pastor%20and%20broken%20window_1562838706953.jpg_7514539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says">Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/home/man-s-family-wants-justice-after-girlfriend-says-she-accidentally-killed-him-wasn-t-charged"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/10/murdered%20man_1562814679707.JPG_7513863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Man's family wants justice after girlfriend says she accidentally killed him, wasn't charged"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-s-family-wants-justice-after-girlfriend-says-she-accidentally-killed-him-wasn-t-charged">Man's family wants justice after girlfriend says she accidentally killed him, wasn't charged</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/international-news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler">Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/national-news/louisiana-braces-for-possible-weekend-hurricane-1">Tropical Storm Barry in gulf, Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says">Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/man-s-family-wants-justice-after-girlfriend-says-she-accidentally-killed-him-wasn-t-charged">Man's family wants justice after girlfriend says she accidentally killed him, wasn't charged</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/storm-threat-not-keeping-tourists-away-from-galveston">Storm threat not keeping tourists away from Galveston</a></li> <li><a .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary Astros' Jake Marisnick to appeal suspension for collision with Angels' Jonathan Lucroy</h1> </header> class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Astros' Jake Marisnick to appeal suspension for collision with Angels' Jonathan Lucroy&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/astros-jake-marisnick-suspended-2-games-after-collision-with-jonathan-lucroy" data-title="Astros' Jake Marisnick to appeal suspension for collision with Angels' Jonathan Lucroy" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/astros-jake-marisnick-suspended-2-games-after-collision-with-jonathan-lucroy" addthis:title="Astros' Jake Marisnick to appeal suspension for collision with Angels' Jonathan Lucroy"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417554837.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417554837");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417554837-417554808"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros collides with Jonathan Lucroy of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim attempting to score in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas.&nbsp;(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros collides with Jonathan Lucroy of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim attempting to score in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417554837-417554808" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/GettyImages-1160812104_1562866335002_7515402_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros collides with Jonathan Lucroy of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim attempting to score in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas.&nbsp;(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros collides with Jonathan Lucroy of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim attempting to score in the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park on July 07, 2019 in Houston, Texas. By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/astros-jake-marisnick-suspended-2-games-after-collision-with-jonathan-lucroy">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 12:32PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:59PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> While I do not believe that Jake intended to injure Jonathan, the contact he initiated in his attempt to score violated Official Baseball Rule 6.01(1), which is designed to protect catchers from precisely this type of collision.</em></p><p>MLB's home plate collision rule says a runner may not run out of a direct line to the plate in order to initiate contact with any player covering the plate.</p><p>The collision happened on July 7. Lucroy had to be carted off the field with a possible concussion and a fractured nose. He is going to be OK.</p><p>When reached, Jake Marisnick wasn't ready to discuss MLB's decision to suspend him for two games. MLB said the suspension would begin Thursday if he didn't appeal.</p><p>Jake did say he has reached out to Jonathan.</p><p>"I spoke with him after the incident. I told him what I saw. I walked him through what I was seeing. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Sports" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408821" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Sports Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/world-cup-champions-nyc-celebrations" title="World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York" data-articleId="417225172" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/10/USWNT_celebrates_World_Cup_win_with_fans_0_7509775_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The United States women's national soccer team celebrated their recent World Cup victory with their fans on Wednesday with a ticker-tape parade in New York City" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>World Cup champions and their fans celebrate in New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 NY STAFF </span>, <span class="author">STACEY DELIKAT </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 08:36PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Members of the U.S. women's soccer team waved from floats as fans cheered during a victory parade up the Canyon of Heroes in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.</p><p>'Ticker-tape' - named for the long strands of ticker tape that used to be showered down from office buildings, but has since been replaced with paper confetti-- rained down on the FIFA Women's World Cup champions.</p><p>Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro. Rapinoe struck her now-famous victory pose, took a swig of Champagne and handed the bottle to a fan.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/al-holds-off-nl-for-4-3-win-in-all-star-game" title="AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game" data-articleId="417193049" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/09/2019_MLB_ALL_STAR_%20GAME_1562709907176.png_7496111_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>AL holds off NL for 4-3 win in All-Star Game</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">BEN WALKER, AP Baseball Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:33PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 10:46PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Justin Verlander, Shane Bieber and the American League pitchers plugged power back into the mound.</p><p>A day after an awesome Home Run Derby got baseball buzzing even more about monster shots, only a couple balls flew out of Progressive Field at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.</p><p>Instead, Verlander blazed 97 mph heat from the start, Bieber struck out the side and the AL staff combined to fan 16, topping a loaded NL lineup 4-3 for its seventh straight win.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/houston-dash-forward-nichelle-prince-to-missremainder-of-season-after-knee-surgery" title="Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to miss remainder of season after knee surgery" data-articleId="417162083" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/09/NWSLHS0420196660%20_OP_1_CP__1562717351332.JPG_7496668_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Piscataway, NJ - Saturday April 20, 2019: Sky Blue FC vs Houston Dash at Yurcak Field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince to miss remainder of season after knee surgery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:09PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 07:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Houston Dash forward Nichelle Prince will miss the remainder of the 2019 NWSL season with a right knee injury, the team announced Tuesday.</p><p>The forward underwent a successful surgery last week.</p><p>Prince suffered the injury at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in a game against Sweden on June 24 in the Round of 16.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/international-news/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ontario Provincial Police West Region tweeted out a photo of a case of beer in a passenger seat. (Photo credit: OPP West via Twitter)" title="ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/louisiana-braces-for-possible-weekend-hurricane-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/11/barry_1562857522116_7514923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="barry_1562857522116.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Tropical Storm Barry in gulf, Louisiana braces for possible weekend hurricane</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/armed-pastor-holds-tampa-church-burglary-suspect-at-gunpoint-until-police-arrived-he-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/11/pastor%20and%20broken%20window_1562838706953.jpg_7514539_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pastor and broken window_1562838706953.jpg-401385.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Armed pastor holds Tampa church burglary suspect at gunpoint until police arrived</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/man-s-family-wants-justice-after-girlfriend-says-she-accidentally-killed-him-wasn-t-charged"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/10/murdered%20man_1562814679707.JPG_7513863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="murdered man_1562814679707.JPG.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Man's family wants justice after girlfriend says she accidentally killed him, wasn't charged</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 