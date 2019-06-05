< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/home/25-years-later-oj-simpson-says-he-s-left-past-behind-since-murder-of-nicole-brown-simpson">25 years later: O.J. Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes">Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-area weather forecast</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/2-deputies-treated-for-fentanyl-exposure-after-call-at-hotel-room">2 deputies treated for fentanyl exposure after investigating call at hotel room</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/25-years-later-oj-simpson-says-he-s-left-past-behind-since-murder-of-nicole-brown-simpson">25 years later: O.J. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scores and schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App

Posted Jun 13 2019 11:01AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:02AM CDT 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scores and schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports/2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-scores-and-schedule-how-to-watch-on-fox-fs1-and-fox-sports-app" addthis:title="2019 FIFA Women's World Cup  scores and schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412473590.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412473590");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412473590-411195353"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412473590-411195353" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/05/fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788_7354726_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:02AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412473590" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>The United States is going for back-to-back titles in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The U.S. won its third Women’s World Cup in 2015 when the tournament was in Canada. This year, the competition takes place in France and all games will be shown on either FOX or FS1. You can also stream all 52 matches on the <a href="https://foxsports.onelink.me/SY6x/679cbdcd">FOX Sports App</a>. The tournament began June 7 and concludes with the final on July 7.</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>U.S. Women’s National Team Group Stage matches</strong></p> <p><em>Tuesday, June 11</em></p> <p>United States vs. Thailand, FINAL 13- 0</p> <p><em>Sunday, June 16</em></p> <p>United States vs. Chile, 11 a.m. CT, FOX</p> <p><em>Thursday, June 20</em></p> <p>United States vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>FULL SCHEDULE: 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup</strong></p> <p><em>Friday, June 7 </em></p> <p>France vs. South Korea, FINAL 4 - 0</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Saturday, June 8 </em></p> <p>Germany vs. China, FINAL 1-0</p> <p>Spain vs. South Africa, FINAL 3-1</p> <p>Norway vs. Nigeria, 2 p.m. FINAL 3-0</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Sunday, June 9</em></p> <p>Australia vs. Italy, FINAL 1 - 2</p> <p>Brazil vs. Jamaica, FINAL 3 - 0</p> <p>England vs. Scotland, FINAL 2 - 1</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Monday, June 10</em></p> <p>Argentina vs. Japan, FINAL 0 - 0</p> <p>Canada vs. Cameroon, FINAL 1 - 0</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Tuesday, June 11</em></p> <p>New Zealand vs. Netherlands, FINAL 0 - 1</p> <p>Chile vs. Sweden, FINAL 0 - 2</p> <p>United States vs. Thailand, FINAL 13 - 0</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Wednesday, June 12 </em></p> <p>Nigeria vs. South Korea, FINAL 2 - 0</p> <p>Germany vs. Spain, FINAL 1 - 0</p> <p>France vs. Norway, FINAL 2 -1 </p> <p> </p> <p><em>Thursday, June 13</em></p> <p>Australia vs. Brazil, 11 a.m. CT, FOX</p> <p>South Africa vs. China, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Friday, June 14</em></p> <p>Japan vs. Scotland, 8 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>Jamaica vs. Italy, 11 a.m. CT, FOX</p> <p>England vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Saturday, June 15</em></p> <p>Netherlands vs. Cameroon, 8 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>Canada vs. New Zealand, 2 p.m. CT, FS2</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Sunday, June 16</em></p> <p>Sweden vs. Thailand, 8 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>United States vs. Chile, 11 a.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Monday, June 17</em></p> <p>South Africa vs. Germany, 11 a.m. CT, FOX</p> <p>China vs. Spain, 11 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>Nigeria vs. France, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p>South Korea vs. Norway, 2 p.m. CT, FS1</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Tuesday, June 18</em></p> <p>Italy vs. Brazil, 2 p.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>Jamaica vs. Australia, 2 p.m. CT, FS2</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Wednesday, June 19</em></p> <p>Japan vs. England, 2 p.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>Scotland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m. CT, FS2</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Thursday, June 20</em></p> <p>Netherlands vs. Canada, 11 a.m. CT, FOX</p> <p>Cameroon vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>United States vs. Sweden, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p>Thailand vs. Chile, 2 p.m. CT, FS1</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Round of 16</strong></p> <p><em>Saturday, June 22</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Sunday, June 23</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Monday, June 24</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FS1</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Tuesday, June 25</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FS1</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Quarterfinals</strong></p> <p><em>Thursday, June 27</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Friday, June 28</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Saturday, June 29</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m. CT, FS1</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Semifinals</strong></p> <p><em>Tuesday, July 2</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><em>Wednesday, July 3</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. CT, FS1</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Third-place game</strong></p> <p><em>Saturday, July 6</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. CT, FOX</p> <p> </p> <p><strong>Final</strong></p> <p><em>Sunday, July 7</em></p> <p>TBD vs. TBD, 10 a.m. CT, FOX</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script Simpson says he's left past behind since murder of Nicole Brown Simpson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/local-community-activist-celebrates-black-fatherhood-battles-stereotypes"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/12/A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_7391604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="A_day_of_encouragement_for_black_fathers_0_20190613034646"/> </figure> <h3>Local community activist celebrates black fatherhood, battles stereotypes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/governor-signs-disaster-relief-bills-in-houston" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/abbott_1560443172630_7393241_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/abbott_1560443172630_7393241_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/abbott_1560443172630_7393241_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/abbott_1560443172630_7393241_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/13/abbott_1560443172630_7393241_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Governor signs disaster relief bills in Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/2019-fifa-womens-world-cup-scores-and-schedule-how-to-watch-on-fox-fs1-and-fox-sports-app"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="fox-sports-fifa-womens-world-cup_1559757062788-409650.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>2019 FIFA Women's World Cup scores and schedule: How to watch on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports App</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/ariana-grande-donates-250g-of-atlanta-concert-proceeds-to-planned-parenthood"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard )" title="GETTY_ariana grande_052819_1559071781835.png-402429.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Ariana Grande donates $250G of Atlanta concert proceeds to Planned Parenthood</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/schlitterbahn-sells-galveston-and-new-braunfels-waterparks"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="(Courtesy Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts)" title="SGI_Infinity-Racer-Grand-Opening-MikieFarias-26089-190607 (1)_1560439350822.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Schlitterbahn sells Galveston and New Braunfels waterparks</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/firefighters-city-ordered-to-return-to-mediation-for-proposition-b"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('');"> <img src="" alt="" title="KRIV - Firefighter 