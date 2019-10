- A teen and a man were shot at an apartment complex in southwest Houston late Sunday night.

Police received a report of a shooting on W Bellfort Avenue near Keegans Ridge Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived to find a 15-year-old shot in the abdomen.

Police received a report of a second shooting at the same apartment complex, and found a man in his 30s had been shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Police say both victims were shot in an outdoor area at the complex.

Investigators are trying to identify a suspect in the shootings.