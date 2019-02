- The former service dog of George H.W. Bush is back to work and started his new assignment Wednesday.

Following training with America’s VetDogs, Sully officially became a facility dog for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The pup is carrying out Bush 41’s wishes of serving veterans.

“I look forward to continue my mission to serve veterans as my best friend wanted me to,” a caption said on Sully’s Instagram page.

Sully will help provide therapy for military patients. The Labrador retriever became Bush 41’s service dog in June of last year.