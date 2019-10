- Houston police say a 29-year-old store clerk was shot and killed during a robbery attempt early Monday morning.

Police say two armed men in masks entered the Valero on Reed Road at the South Freeway around 3 a.m. and fatally shot the clerk.

Investigators believe the two suspects may have fled in a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Police are asking the public to review surveillance camera images of the two suspects to help identity them. One suspect is seen wearing an alien mask and the other suspect is wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.