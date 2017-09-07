Search for missing 32-year-old Baytown man

- Baytown police are seeking the public's help locating missing 32-year-old Steven Terrell Coleman who was last seen on August 16 at 11 p.m. Police say due to the unusual nature of his disappearance detectives and family are concerned about his safety and welfare.

Police say on August 16, Steven walked out of his apartment in the 1700 block of James Bowie Drive in Baytown, but they are unsure how he left because his car was still in the parking lot the next morning. Police say Steven's family and friends have not been able to reach him by phone and he has not shown up for work, which is unusual for him.

Steven is described as 6'1", 200 pounds, brown eyes, black hair, with several tattoos on his neck and face including a New Orleans Saints logo under each eye. It is unknown what he was wearing.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Steven, or have any information regarding his disappearance to please contact the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371.