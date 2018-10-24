Plumber charged with sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl

A man is charged with sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl while working as a plumber at a home in West University Place.

Brandon Bonds, 23, is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Police say the man was working as plumber at a residence in West University in August when he allegedly sexually assaulted the young girl. Authorities say the girl told her father soon after and he reported it to police.

The West University Place Police Department arrested Brandon Bonds on October 22.

Bond was set at $50,000.