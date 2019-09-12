< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Suspected El Paso shooter indicted on capital murder charge by grand jury Suspected El Paso shooter indicted on capital murder charge by grand jury
Posted Sep 12 2019 11:57AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 12 2019 12:16PM CDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 12:18PM CDT Sep 12 2019 12:16PM CDT 12 2019 12:16PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428512631_428515873_137135",video:"604377",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/12/Grand_jury_indicts_suspect_on_capital_mu_0_7654154_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/12/Grand_jury_indicts_suspect_on_capital_murder_cha_604377_1800.mp4?Expires=1662916555&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=feWXOxEsBNxx9cIpunwa-kDW_cY",eventLabel:"Grand%20jury%20indicts%20suspect%20on%20capital%20murder%20charge%20in%20El%20Paso%20shooting-428515873",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Fnational-news%2Fsuspected-el-paso-shooter-indicted-on-capital-murder-charge-by-grand-jury"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Sep 12 2019 11:57AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 12 2019 12:16PM CDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 12:18PM CDT Crosses and flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of Walmart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo by&nbsp;MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Crosses and flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of Walmart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. Crosses and flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of Walmart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo by&nbsp;MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Crosses and flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of Walmart shooting that left a total of 22 people dead at the Cielo Vista Mall WalMart in El Paso, Texas, on August 5, 2019. (Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428512631" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines428512631' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/couple-injured-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-sues-walmart-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/04/GettyImages-1159311803_1567634843301_7638291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Couple injured in El Paso shooting sues Walmart</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-el-paso-shooting-suspect-said-he-targeted-mexicans-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/08/09/GettyImages-1160456477_1565375115653_7584313_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Police: El Paso suspect said he targeted Mexicans</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/lawyers-for-family-of-el-paso-suspect-claim-his-mom-contacted-police-weeks-before-mass-shooting"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/07/V_EL%20PASO%20SHOOTER%20ALLEN%20PD%20%209P_00.00.36.05_1565229337615.png_7580227_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Lawyers: Mom of El Paso suspect contacted police</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/after-el-paso-mass-shooting-walmart-will-reportedly-still-sell-guns-and-ammunition"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/05/WalmartStillSellingGuns_Banner_Getty_1565042331897_7574291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Walmart to still sell guns after in-store shooting</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/suspect-in-el-paso-mass-shooting-believed-to-be-from-north-texas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/08/03/El%20Paso%20Shooting%20LiveU7%20KDFWBCME01_mpg_17.25.35.01_1564873279064.png_7570886_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>El Paso mass shooting suspect is from North Texas</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/03/GETTY%20el%20paso%20shooting_1564859125340.jpg_7570821_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>El Paso shooting leaves 22 dead, 24 injured</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EL PASO, Texas (AP)</strong> - The suspect in the mass shooting at a busy Walmart in El Paso was indicted Thursday for capital murder.</p> <p>The 21-year-old suspect, of Allen, Texas, was indicted in connection with the <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart">Aug. 3 mass shooting that left 22 dead</a>. He is jailed without bond.</p> <p>El Paso prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/texas-police-respond-to-active-shooter-at-el-paso-walmart">El Paso shooting leaves 22 dead, 24 injured; officials to seek death penalty</a></strong></p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/facebook-instant/suspect-responsible-for-deadly-shooting-at-walmart-in-el-paso-identified">Suspect in deadly shooting at Walmart in El Paso identified</a></strong></p> <p>Prosecutors say he surrendered to police after the attack saying, "I'm the shooter," and that <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/police-el-paso-shooting-suspect-said-he-targeted-mexicans-1">he was targeting Mexicans</a>.</p> <p>In court documents, prosecutors alleged that the suspect is the author of a screed published shortly before the shooting that said it was "in response to the Hispanic invasion of Texas."</p> <p><strong>RELATED: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/police-el-paso-shooting-suspect-said-he-targeted-mexicans-1">El Paso shooting suspect said he targeted Mexicans</a></strong></p> <p>The screed cited inspiration of an Australian (awaiting/currently on) trail in New Zealand after the murder of 51 people at two mosques in the town of Christchurch.</p> <p>Survivors of the El Paso attack have held vigils around the city, including outside of the jail in downtown El Paso where the suspected shooter has been kept isolated from other prisoners, on suicide watch.</p> <p>The case has fueled anger among gun control and immigration advocates, and caused political blowback.</p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/lawyers-for-family-of-el-paso-suspect-claim-his-mom-contacted-police-weeks-before-mass-shooting">Lawyers for family of El Paso suspect claim his mom contacted police weeks before mass shooting</a></strong></p> <p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/deadly-mass-shooting-in-el-paso-to-be-handled-as-domestic-terrorism">Deadly mass shooting in El Paso to be handled as domestic terrorism</a></strong></p> <p>Texas Gov. Greg Abbott acknowledged weeks after the attack that "mistakes were made " when he sent a fundraising mailer encouraging supporters to "take matters into our own hands" and "DEFEND" Texas.</p> <p>Abbott has pledged to <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/home/governor-abbott-forms-domestic-terrorism-task-force-in-wake-of-el-paso-mass-shooting">invest in a domestic terrorism taskforce</a> and has suggested he would support and expansion of firearm background checks. He has resisted calls to regulate the sale of military-style rifles like the one authorities say the suspect used in El Paso.</p> <p><strong>RELATED:</strong></p> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/gov-abbott-issues-executive-orders-in-response-to-el-paso-odessa-shootings"><strong>Gov. More National News Stories

Greta Thunberg brings environmental campaign to Washington

California fails to pass legislation to drastically reduce plastic pollution

Trump administration drops clean water protection regulation src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/greta_1568517503861_7658401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/greta_1568517503861_7658401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/greta_1568517503861_7658401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/greta_1568517503861_7658401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/14/greta_1568517503861_7658401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 13: A woman holds a sign with the image of Greta Thunberg during a strike to demand action be taken on climate change outside the White House on September 13, 2019 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Greta Thunberg brings environmental campaign to Washington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 10:19PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) - Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who helped spark a youth-driven push for climate change, has come to Washington.</p><p>Thunberg and about 1,500 protesters, many of them schoolchildren, marched and chanted near the White House on Friday. They are calling for immediate action from the world's governments to halt global warming, reduce fossil fuel consumption and avert environmental catastrophe.</p><p>"You can't breathe money, you can't drink oil," they chanted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/california-fails-to-pass-legislation-to-drastically-reduce-plastic-pollution" title="California fails to pass legislation to drastically reduce plastic pollution" data-articleId="428810673" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/21/Water%20Bottles%20banner%20RICARDO-ZONE41.NET-FLICKR_1561144840237.png_7430540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE: Display of water bottles viewed from above. (Photo: Ricardo / zone41.net / Flickr)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>California fails to pass legislation to drastically reduce plastic pollution</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 03:38PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>California's legislative session closed without passing bills AB 1080 and SB 54 , legislation that would have put in place the strictest rules against plastic pollution in the United States.</p><p>Although they are eligible to be considered next year, the failure to pass strict legislation against plastic pollution has disappointed many environmental advocacy groups.</p><p>This plan demanded that plastics manufacturers be accountable for the end result of their products, a wide range of common plastic packaging items, like takeout containers and drink lids.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/trump-administration-drops-clean-water-protection-regulation" title="Trump administration drops clean water protection regulation" data-articleId="428719977" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/water_1568408716548_7656794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/water_1568408716548_7656794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/water_1568408716548_7656794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/water_1568408716548_7656794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/13/water_1568408716548_7656794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Outdoor enthusiasts travel by canoe through several of the hundreds of fresh water lakes that make up the Boundary Waters in September of 2019 in the northern woods of Minnesota.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump administration drops clean water protection regulation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 04:07PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The Latest on the Trump administration's plans to revoke an Obama-era clean water rule (all times local):</p><p>12:15 p.m.</p><p>The Trump administration says revoking an Obama-era rule on waters and wetlands would provide "much-needed regulatory certainty" for farmers, homebuilders and landowners.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary Most Recent

Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?

Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point

Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point

National Security Advisor John Bolton out - What's Your Point?

Beto O'Rourke taking away AR-15s and AK-47s - What's Your Point? data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Harris_county_tax_hike_0_7658547_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Harris County tax hike, first increase in 20 years - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/mayoral-candidate-sue-lovell-in-the-hot-seat-what-s-your-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Sue_Lovell__Houston_mayoral_candidate_0_7658486_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayoral candidate Sue Lovell in the hot seat - What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/recent-tv-ads-in-houston-s-mayoral-race-what-s-your-point" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Houston_s_Mayoral_race_September_ads_0_7658488_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Recent TV ads in Houston's Mayoral race- What's Your Point</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/national-security-advisor-john-bolton-out-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/John_Bolton_out_0_7658455_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>National Security Advisor John Bolton out - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/you-decide/beto-o-rourke-taking-away-ar-15s-and-ak-47s-what-s-your-point-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Beto_O_Rourke_and_gun_control_0_7658534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Beto_O_Rourke_and_gun_control_0_7658534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Beto_O_Rourke_and_gun_control_0_7658534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Beto_O_Rourke_and_gun_control_0_7658534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Beto_O_Rourke_and_gun_control_0_7658534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Beto O'Rourke taking away AR-15s and AK-47s - What's Your Point?</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 