Basco told KFOX-TV that Reckard’s kindness and selflessness were incomparable.
"I mean you didn't even have to be there to talk to her. You could just look at how she was, how she acted, how she presented herself. She was an awesome lady," he said. "You see Margie, more or less, was the brains of the family."
Basco said he and Reckard knew there was something between them as soon as they met, and their life together was like something out of a fairy tale. Reckard was the strong one, he said, and she's "going to be missed a lot."
"We were gonna live together and die together," he said. "That was our plan.“
Her funeral is scheduled for Friday, August 16.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Posted Aug 14 2019 12:51PM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 01:18PM CDT
A generous Uber driver took matters into her own hands after discovering her passenger was waiting until Christmas to afford new clothes.
When Lamiyah Jabbar picked up Diane for work, the women engaged in friendly conversation and that is when Jabbar learned about her financial struggles.
Diane openly told her really wanted a new church dress and a pair of shoes, but couldn’t afford it because she takes care of her grandchildren and after paying house bills is left with very little money. She went on to say she would have to wait until the holidays to purchase the items.
Posted Aug 14 2019 12:10PM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 12:19PM CDT
A South Carolina sheriff's department says it caught one of its own deputies last week in a child sex sting that netted over a dozen other people.
The State reports Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of Deputy Derek Vandenham on Tuesday. Twelve other law enforcement agencies assisted in "Operation Relentless Guardian," during which deputies pretended to be 13- to 15-year-old girls and chatted with men online.
The men who solicited sex from the "girls" were arrested at an agreed upon meeting site. Lott says the meetup site was changed so Vandenham wouldn't know he was about to be arrested and the uniformed deputy arrived in his patrol car. He was immediately fired.
Posted Aug 14 2019 11:32AM CDT
Updated Aug 14 2019 03:11PM CDT
Police in Las Cruces say charges against a man accused of battering his girlfriend and mistreating two pets have been upgraded after his cat tested positive for methamphetamines.
They say 39-year-old Aaron Spaulding was arrested in June on suspicion of false imprisonment, battery against a household member, interference with communication and two counts of animal cruelty.
The animals involved are a dog and a cat.