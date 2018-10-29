Mom charged after disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter in College Station

- A College Station woman was arrested on Monday and charged in connection to the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter.

College Station police charged Tiaundra Christon, 21, with child endangerment and false reporting.

Hazana Anderson, 2, was reported missing from Gabbard Park on Sunday morning. The mother told investigators she left the girl in a stroller, went to the get a bottle from the car and the girl was missing when she returned.

Police say investigators interviewing Chiston “discovered that she was not providing truthful information regarding the incident.” Police say the charge of abandoning/endangering a child was due to Christon placing the girl in an environment, “near a body of water”, that posed a potential safety risk to the child.

College Station Police scoured the park and nearby roads and homes in search of the girl. On Monday, search and rescue crews searched the area in and around the water of Bryan Municipal Lake.

Police continue to investigate and have not named any suspects in the girl’s disappearance.

Hazana is described as a black female, 3 feet tall, 28 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police say she has a dark colored birth mark around the big toe on her left foot. Hazana was last seen wearing an olive green jacket, black "girl squad" shirt, cream colored pants, pink socks, dark pink shoes and a purple beanine.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.