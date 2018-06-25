Man says postal officials told him passport thefts on the rise in 3 states

Lamar Khana is worried about his daughter's missing passport.

"I am. This is a legal document issued to my daughter through our U.S . government and if it ends up in the wrong hands God forbid we don't know what's going to happen," Khana said.

Khana's daughter is a college student in San Antonio.

She needed her passport to keep her job at the airport so her dad says he sent it to her by certified mail 17 days ago.

"It still showed in transit every time we logged on to the system for tracking," Khana said. "We were like what's going on."

The postal service tracking document shows the last place it was scanned was a post office in San Antonio.

Khana's daughter went there in person.

"He said it was still in the warehouse and they hadn't shipped it out," Simran Khana said.

She says she also discovered the address the passport was supposed to go to was not hers, it had been changed. She says she went to the address and an elderly woman there said she had not seen her passport.

"Even with certified mail and all the information of tracking that we have, they still can't track the package," said the frustrated father.

Khana showed us an email he just received from the postal service saying they didn't have enough information to keep searching for the passport.

But a spokeswoman for the post office told us local postal management is working to find the passport and get it delivered.

After he filed a consumer complaint, Khana says a postal official told him passports are routinely lost in transit in three states -- Texas, New York and Florida.

"God forbid whose hands they end up in and what's going to happen," Khana said.