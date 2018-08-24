Man charged for 2nd attack on female driver, calling women "incompetent motorists"

Investigators say a man accused of shooting two women in their cars on two different occasions is now in jail after appearing before a judge last night. Prosecutors say Nicholas D'Agostino, 29 targeted his victims because he doesn't believe women should be allowed to drive.

D'Agostino faces a new charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an incident that happened in March. This new charge occurred right after he was released on bond from a previous aggravated assault with deadly weapons charge from July.

The charge in March involves D'Agostino accused of shooting at and wounding a woman without provocation as she was driving out of the parking lot of a Shell gas station in Katy. The female driver said she heard a loud noise and felt a pain in right arm. She didn't realize until later that she had been shot.

Authorities believe there were 3 shooting incidents of women by D'Agostino. Only two women were wounded, and all of these incidents happened in Katy. Harris County deputies have been able to uncover new disturbing details during their investigation. Deputies noticed on Dagostino’s Facebook page that he has a very "dim" view of women. A statement which was read at probable cause court last night included that D'Agostino thinks women "should stay home and birth male babies."

The judge has set his bond at $250,000.00. It has also been recommended that an 8:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. curfew is set for him in addition to wearing a GPS leg monitor.