Woman's car goes up in flames with everything she owned inside By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted May 01 2019 01:36PM CDT
Video Posted May 01 2019 10:51AM CDT
Updated May 01 2019 03:30PM CDT That never happened to me before. I thought my vehicle was in good running condition,” Natasha Taylor says.</p> <p>Natasha says she looked around and didn't see anything out of the ordinary. She parked her 2004 Kia Sorrento at Kirby Drive near Norfolk and went into a meeting.</p> <p>But when she returned, she says, “I noticed that it was orange windows all the way around and from that I, of course, panicked. And I opened up the door and my car was engulfed in flames.”</p> <p>Six months ago, Natasha says she lost her job. With no income to pay rent, she and her 17-year-old daughter were living out of their car – using it as a storage space for their clothes and important documents while they "couch-surfed" between family and friends’ places.</p> <p>“I had paperwork, birth certificates, social security cards for my daughter,” she says. “I was in hysterics, of course, because I felt like everything I owned went up in flames and it was very traumatic for me."</p> <p>Quentin Richardson was leaving for his lunch break when he heard Natasha’s screams around the corner from his barbershop.</p> <p>“You would hear different spontaneous combustion and just when I thought the big bang was coming, then here comes HFD around the corner,” Quentin says. </p> <p>Quentin says firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it was too late.</p> <p>Natasha was just about to start a new job Tuesday. More Local News Stories

What's going down, H-town?
By Chrisdyann Uribe, FOX 26 News
Posted Dec 21 2012 03:52PM CST
Updated May 02 2019 10:43AM CDT
FOX 26 is your station for fun and if you want to venture out and about in the Bayou City this weekend, then here is a look at What's Going Down in H-town.

Body found under mattress identified as missing 24-year-old Houston man
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 02 2019 08:20AM CDT
Updated May 02 2019 08:21AM CDT
Authorities have identified the body found under a mattress in a southwest Houston condo as a man reported missing in March.

According to medical examiner's office, the remains were identified as 24-year-old Carlos Rios.

On April 18, his body was found wrapped in a blanket under a mattress in the condo where he lived. The cause of death is unclear.

Man found dead in trunk of car in northeast Harris County
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted May 02 2019 06:03AM CDT
Updated May 02 2019 12:13PM CDT
Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in the trunk of a car in northeast Harris County.

A tow truck driver made the discovery around 3 a.m. off of Furay Road near Mt. Houston Road. The tow truck driver saw dried blood near the trunk of the car and call 911.

Deputies arrived to find a man dead in the trunk. The cause of death is unclear.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-found-dead-in-trunk-of-vehicle-in-northeast-harris-county" title="Man found dead in trunk of car in northeast Harris County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tow_truck_driver_finds_body_inside_the_t_0_7210627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tow_truck_driver_finds_body_inside_the_t_0_7210627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tow_truck_driver_finds_body_inside_the_t_0_7210627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tow_truck_driver_finds_body_inside_the_t_0_7210627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Tow_truck_driver_finds_body_inside_the_t_0_7210627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Lindsey Henry" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man found dead in trunk of car in northeast Harris County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 06:03AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities are investigating the death of a man found in the trunk of a car in northeast Harris County.</p><p>A tow truck driver made the discovery around 3 a.m. off of Furay Road near Mt. Houston Road. The tow truck driver saw dried blood near the trunk of the car and call 911.</p><p>Deputies arrived to find a man dead in the trunk.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/national-news/florida-teens-stranded-in-ocean-saved-by-boat-named-amen-after-desperate-prayer-for-help" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/02/photo%20kids%20ship_1556813533407.png_7211223_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Tyler&#x20;Smith" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida teens stranded in ocean saved by boat named 'Amen' after desperate prayer for help</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/traffic/whats-going-down-htown" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/h_town_8_7211073_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>What's going down, H-town?</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/body-found-under-mattress-identified-as-missing-24-year-old-houston-man" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/02/Body_found_under_mattress_identified_as__0_7210582_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Body found under mattress identified as missing 24-year-old Houston man</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/joe-jonas-sophie-turner-marry-in-vegas-with-elvis-impersonator-officiating-reports" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/02/GettyImages-1127339234_1556799527226_7210425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joe&#x20;Jonas&#x20;&#x28;L&#x29;&#x20;and&#x20;Sophie&#x20;Turner&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;Vanity&#x20;Fair&#x20;Oscar&#x20;Party&#x20;hosted&#x20;by&#x20;Radhika&#x20;Jones&#x20;at&#x20;Wallis&#x20;Annenberg&#x20;Center&#x20;for&#x20;the&#x20;Performing&#x20;Arts&#x20;on&#x20;February&#x20;24&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Beverly&#x20;Hills&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dia&#x20;Dipasupil&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in surprise wedding</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/subscription-box-sends-snacks-from-disney-world-each-month" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/02/disney%20snack%20box_1556800659549.jpg_7210446_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Instagram&#x2f;boxneybox" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Subscription box sends snacks from Disney World each month</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i News
Local News
Texas News
National News
International News
You're Clicking It
The News Edge
Isiah Factor Uncensored
You Decide

Gulf Coast Weather
Houston-Area forecast
Alerts by County
Traffic

Morning News
Finding Families
Recipe Box
Cooking with Cleverley
Mary Jo Rapini

Sports Scoop
Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football
Rockets & NBA
Astros & MLB
Soccer on FOX

About Us
Community Affairs
Contact Us
Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision
On-Air Team href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 