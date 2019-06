- Wharton residents are asked to minimize water usage to avoid possible sewer backups into their homes.

The City of Wharton OEM says the city’s sewer system is experiencing heavy volumes of water after heavy rains, and residents may experience issues with flushing toilets or drainage.

The Public Works Department is continuing to work on clearing any blockages.

Citizens are asked to stay off roadways and are reminded to never drive through high water.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for several counties, including Wharton County, until 10 p.m. June 5.