- A meeting was held Friday morning inviting the public to voice their concerns ahead of a vote on a request for a $100 million down payment to advance the rebuild of the Segment 2 expansion of I-45.

Houston area leaders voted in favor of $100 million expansion plan for I-45 North despite protests from some north Houston residents & Judge Lina Hidalgo.

Texas Transportation Commission still has to vote on it next month. TxDOT says goundbreaking wouldn’t start until about 2024.

The funding signals unreserved support for the $7 billion overall project.

County and city officials, HISD School board members, and leaders of the affected communities were in attendance, including Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, City Councilman Dwight Boykins, and Gallery Furniture Owner Mattress Mack.

Earlier this week, advocates for inner city residents rallied, demanding more input and alternatives to the current plan.

With the project going through, some 300 businesses employing 24,000 people and 1,400 homes will be affected.