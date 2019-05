- Police are investigating the shooting death of two men in Alief.

They arrived at the scene on the 11200 block of Hendon Lane, after neighbors called 911 around 2:25 a.m. to report hearing roughly seven gunshots.

Police found the two men dead on a porch that belonged to Travis "Tito" Cary, one of the deceased.

Detectives say a woman visited Cary, 52, for about ten minutes outside. Several minutes after she left, two men showed up to the house and exchanged gunfire with Cary.

One of the suspects was shot and the other suspect tried to pull him away, but after failing he fired more shots at Cary.

Police say the suspect then ran to a silver Nissan Murano that was parked around the corner.

Family of the victim say Cary liked to help watch neighborhood and even had security cameras around his home.

Officers are now reviewing surveillance video of the shooting to help in their investigation.