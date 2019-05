- You can sport boots and a cowboy hat to give your prom photos some Texas flair, or you can have your photoshoot at an iconic Texas spot: Buc-ee's.

Six students from Seven Lakes High School headed over to Buc-ee's in Katy in full prom attire for their prom photos.

They posed with the Buc-ee's beaver statue out front, a classic car display inside, the soda dispenser and the rows of Buc-ee’s beef jerky.

The mother of one of the girls shared the photos on Facebook and wrote “Prom pictures at Buc-ee’s. It’s a Texas thang.”

She says they had a lot of fun.