Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys dies at 52 b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411746808");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_411746808_411747260_166240"></div> <div class="more-videos"> <ul> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="411747260" data-video-posted-date="Jun 10 2019 05:54AM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Rap_legend_Bushwick_Bill_dies_at_age_52_0_7369403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Rap legend Bushwick Bill dies at age 52</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="407645416" data-video-posted-date="May 17 2019 10:49PM CDT"> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/17/Houston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </figure> <h5>Houston legend Bushwick Bill fighting stage 4 pancreatic cancer</h5> <span class="time"></span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_411746808_411747260_166240";this.videosJson='[{"id":"411747260","video":"572867","title":"Rap%20legend%20Bushwick%20Bill%20dies%20at%20age%2052","caption":"FOX%2026%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FRap_legend_Bushwick_Bill_dies_at_age_52_0_7369403_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F10%2FRap_legend_Bushwick_Bill_dies_at_age_52_572867_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1654772054%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DoAjZI1xQDSKZ1k6yxyH3M375_54","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Frapper-bushwick-bill-geto-boys-dies"}},"createDate":"Jun 10 2019 05:54AM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]},{"id":"407645416","video":"565391","title":"Houston%20legend%20Bushwick%20Bill%20fighting%20stage%204%20pancreatic%20cancer","caption":"%3Cp%3EFox%2026%20News%3A%20Isiah%20Factor%20-%20Uncensored%3C%2Fp%3E","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F05%2F17%2FHouston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_st_0_7286660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F05%2F17%2FHouston_legend_Bushwick_Bill_fighting_stage_4_pa_565391_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1652759370%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DgoWuUPccc3NBTkugEn3M3C_o4Rc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/isiah_factor_uncensored&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Frapper-bushwick-bill-geto-boys-dies"}},"createDate":"May 17 2019 10:49PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_411746808_411747260_166240",video:"572867",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Rap_legend_Bushwick_Bill_dies_at_age_52_0_7369403_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/10/Rap_legend_Bushwick_Bill_dies_at_age_52_572867_1800.mp4?Expires=1654772054&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=oAjZI1xQDSKZ1k6yxyH3M375_54",eventLabel:"Houston%20legend%20Bushwick%20Bill%20fighting%20stage%204%20pancreatic%20cancer-411747260",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Frapper-bushwick-bill-geto-boys-dies"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By The Associated Press
Posted Jun 10 2019 05:43AM CDT
Video Posted Jun 10 2019 05:54AM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 06:21AM CDT SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Singer Bushwick Bill of The Geto Boys performs on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images) festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Singer Bushwick Bill of The Geto Boys performs on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411746808-411746815" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Singer Bushwick Bill of The Geto Boys performs on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Singer Bushwick Bill of The Geto Boys performs on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-411746808" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Bushwick Bill, the diminutive, one-eyed rapper who with the Geto Boys helped put the South's stamp on rap with hits like "Mind Playing Tricks On Me" and "Six Feet Deep," died on Sunday at the age of 52, according to his publicist.</p> <p>Dawn P. told The Associated Press that the rapper died Sunday at 9:35 p.m., local time, at a Colorado hospital. The publicist says the rapper, whose legal name is Richard Shaw, was surrounded by family when he died.</p> <p>His Dallas-based business manager, Pete Marrero, said the rapper was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. He had been planning to go on tour around the time he was hospitalized.</p> <p>In an interview with TMZ, Bushwick Bill said he wasn't afraid of dying, referencing one of his songs, "Ever So Clear," from his 1992 solo album, where he talks about shooting himself in the head and losing an eye when he was high on drugs.</p> <p>"I died and came back already on June 19, 1991 so I know what it's like on the other side," he said.</p> <p>He said he was working on new music because, "I notice when most celebrities pass, they really don't have nothing set up for their children and everything's in disarray so I figure, old music will sell but if I have new music for them ... at least they will have residual income from those things."</p> <p>The Houston-based Geto Boys was a trio consisting of Bushwick Bill, Scarface and Willie D that launched in the late 1980s. Their gritty verses punctuated by tales of violence, misogyny and hustling made them platinum sensations and showed that rap had strength outside the strongholds of New York, where it got its start, and later Los Angeles.</p> <p>Bushwick Bill was the group's most explosive member, and played up his real-life chaos: The cover of the Geto Boys "We Can't Be Stopped" features him on a gurney with a garish eye wound. Later, he would compare himself to the horror character Chucky, even writing a song about it.</p> <p>On another of the group's tracks, "Damn It Feels Good to be a Gangsta," he rapped about being a smart gangster who was positioning himself for success and longevity rather than a violent early death. More Local News Stories

Houston-area weather forecast
By Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 08:31AM CDT

Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 08:23AM CDT
Updated Jun 10 2019 09:23AM CDT

Man steals car with girl in backseat, leads deputies on high-speed chase
By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 10 2019 06:32AM CDT data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/June_10_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7369460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/June_10_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7369460_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/June_10_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7369460_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/June_10_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7369460_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/June_10_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7369460_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:31AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A late season cold front is expected to move through late today and north breezes behind it will briefly lower our humidity. Look for highs in the low 90s today with a slight chance for coastal storms. Tuesday looks drier with highs in the upper 80s. With some luck, we’ll feel lows in the 60s area wide on Wednesday morning.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car" title="Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Deputies__Mom_made_son_get_out_of_car_af_0_7369656_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 08:23AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 09:23AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A mother was arrested for allegedly making her 10-year-old son get out of the car at a busy intersection and walk alone in 100-degree weather after he accidentally dropped food in their vehicle, authorities say.</p><p>The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office received a call about a boy walking alone under the overpass of the North Sam Houston Parkway at Veterans Memorial Drive during heavy traffic on June 8. Deputies located the boy near a gas station.</p><p>Authorities say the boy told them that his mother made him get out of their car after he accidentally dropped food and his mother then drove away.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-steals-car-with-girl-in-backseat-leads-deputies-on-high-speed-chase" title="Man steals car with girl in backseat, leads deputies on high-speed chase" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Lindsey Henry" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man steals car with girl in backseat, leads deputies on high-speed chase</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 10 2019 06:32AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 4-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after a man stole the car she was in and led police on a high-speed chase.</p><p>Authorities say the girl’s mother quickly went into a Spring gas station around 11 p.m. Sunday and left the car running. That’s when deputies say a man rode up on a bicycle, got in the car, and drove off with the girl still in the back seat.</p><p>Deputies with the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office spotted the car and a pursuit ensued. The pursit lasted about 15 to 20 minutes and reached speeds around 120 mph. Deputies lost sight of the vehicle, but a wrecker found it abandoned.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/62141847_2372548306131464_7448299849130180608_n_1560173435587_7369658_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="62141847_2372548306131464_7448299849130180608_n_1560173435587.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-mom-made-boy-10-walk-alone-in-100-degree-weather-after-dropping-food-in-car"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Kesa Brown (Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office)" title="kesabrown_1560172955489.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-steals-car-with-girl-in-backseat-leads-deputies-on-high-speed-chase"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_20190610111837"/> </figure> <h3>Man steals car with girl in backseat, leads deputies on high-speed chase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rapper-bushwick-bill-geto-boys-dies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="SAN PEDRO, CA - OCTOBER 29: Singer Bushwick Bill of The Geto Boys performs on stage at the Growlers 6 festival at the LA Waterfront on October 29, 2017 in San Pedro, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images)" title="GETTY-868333314_1560163410008"/> </figure> <h3>Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys dies at 52</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent

David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar

Man steals car with girl in backseat, leads deputies on high-speed chase

Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys dies at 52

Kemah Police Chief remembered for his passion to help youth data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/kesabrown_1560172955489_7369710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kesa&#x20;Brown&#x20;&#x28;Harris&#x20;County&#x20;Pct&#x2e;&#x20;4&#x20;Constable&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies: Mom made boy, 10, walk alone in 100-degree weather after dropping food in car</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/reports-david-ortiz-shot-in-dominican-republic-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/ortiz_1560136541364_7369246_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-steals-car-with-girl-in-backseat-leads-deputies-on-high-speed-chase" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/Stolen_car_and_4_year_old_child_taken_on_0_7369517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man steals car with girl in backseat, leads deputies on high-speed chase</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/rapper-bushwick-bill-geto-boys-dies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/10/GettyImages-868333314_1560163410008_7369401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="SAN&#x20;PEDRO&#x2c;&#x20;CA&#x20;-&#x20;OCTOBER&#x20;29&#x3a;&#x20;Singer&#x20;Bushwick&#x20;Bill&#x20;of&#x20;The&#x20;Geto&#x20;Boys&#x20;performs&#x20;on&#x20;stage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;Growlers&#x20;6&#x20;festival&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;LA&#x20;Waterfront&#x20;on&#x20;October&#x20;29&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Pedro&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matt&#x20;Cowan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rapper Bushwick Bill of the Geto Boys dies at 52</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/kemah-police-chief-remembered-for-his-passion-to-help-youth" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Kemah_police_chief_remembered_for_his_pa_0_7368916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Kemah_police_chief_remembered_for_his_pa_0_7368916_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Kemah_police_chief_remembered_for_his_pa_0_7368916_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Kemah_police_chief_remembered_for_his_pa_0_7368916_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/09/Kemah_police_chief_remembered_for_his_pa_0_7368916_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Kemah Police Chief remembered for his passion to help youth</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i News
Local News
Texas News
National News
International News
You're Clicking It
The News Edge
Isiah Factor Uncensored
You Decide

Gulf Coast Weather
Houston-Area forecast
Alerts by County
Traffic

Morning News
Finding Families
Recipe Box
Cooking with Cleverley
Mary Jo Rapini

Sports Scoop
Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football
Rockets & NBA
Astros & MLB
Soccer on FOX

About Us
Community Affairs
Contact Us
Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision
On-Air Team href="http://www.fox26houston.com/international-news">International News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/youre-clicking-it">You're Clicking It</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/the-news-edge">The News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather">Gulf Coast Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast">Houston-Area forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/weather-alerts">Alerts by County</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/morning-news">Morning News</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/finding-families">Finding Families</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/cleverley-stone">Cooking with Cleverley</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/mary-jo-rapini">Mary Jo Rapini</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/sports">Sports Scoop</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/texans-nfl-stories">Texans, NFL, Thursday Night Football</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/rockets-nba-stories">Rockets & NBA</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/astros-mlb-stories">Astros & MLB</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/fox-soccer">Soccer on FOX</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-kriv">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/community-affairs">Community Affairs</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/contact-us/contact-kriv-fox-26">Contact Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/jobs-at-fox-26-and-my20">Jobs at FOX 26 & My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/personalities">On-Air Team</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/live">Streaming Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/money">Your Money</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/my20-houston">My20 Vision</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/health">Healthworks</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow FOX 26 Houston</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox26houston"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX26Houston"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/feeds/rssFeed?obfType=VERVE_RSS_FEED&siteId=200009"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/112434610880279616867"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox26houston/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/myfoxhouston26"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-26-news/id378107369?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxkriv" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 26 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/houston-weather-fox-26-radar/id589506942?mt=8" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.kriv.android.weather&hl=en" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/kriv-public-file">KRIV FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/ktxh-public-file">KTXH FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/about-us/eeo-public-file-report-for-kriv">EEOC Public File (KRIV)</a></li> <li><a 