- Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg met with Civil Rights Activist Al Sharpton Thursday afternoon to hear his concerns about the death of Pamela Turner, the woman shot and killed by a Baytown police officer last week.

The DA says the shooting is under review by their Civil Rights division and will be presented to a grand jury to determine if criminal charges will be filed. This comes as loved ones gathered to say goodbye to Pamela Turner. Her funeral was held in Third Ward.

The funeral service for Turner at Lily Grove Church was well attended, by not only family members but also by civil rights activists from all across the country.

“We will stand by Pamela Turner, because Pamela could have been my sister, my daughter, my auntie,” Reverend Sharpton told the crowd as he spoke at Turner’s funeral.

It was an emotional ceremony.

"I first held her when she was two weeks old and I instantly fell in love,” says Turner’s sister Antoinette Dorsey.

Loved ones read poems for Turner.

“Precious a rare gem that will truly be missed,” recited Turner’s cousin, Yolanda Smith Ellis.

Turner’s daughter, Chelsie Rubin, and son, Cameron January, also spoke at their mom’s home going ceremony, saying, “I love you mom. I love you so much and I’m going to miss you.”

Civil rights activists showed up to the service in force.

"Houston, we have a problem,” says Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.

"Pamela Turner did not have to die. Pamela turner should not have died," Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee said.

The group says they want justice after Turner was shot to death on camera by Baytown police officer Juan Delacruz last week as he attempted to arrest Turner for two outstanding warrants.

“Couldn’t he have simply backed up, pulled his weapon and issued verbal command?” asks Crump.

”Halt, stop, back up, freeze. What happened to all of that? We are not anti-police but we are anti-police brutality,” adds Sharpton.

”That was not protocol of trained law enforcement,” says Congresswoman Jackson Lee.

Turner suffered mental illness.

"Pamela Turner needed a helping hand from police. What she got is bullets in her body,” says Crump.

”We are determined we’re going to stand with this family no matter what,” declares Rev. Sharpton.

“The nature of a person’s ethnicity and the status of their mental health should not be the compounding factors of whether they live or die when they have an interaction with a police officer,” says Crump.

The activists say it’s an insult knowing the officer went back to work Monday on administrative duty after a three-day paid leave. The Baytown Police Department issued the following statement saying in part, ”Our thoughts and prayers are with the Turner family. We hope they find peace and comfort on this difficult day. It’s a tragic situation for everyone involved”.

Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says she also plans to ask the Justice Deparmtnent to launch a federal civil rights investigation.