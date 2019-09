A man has been found shot in the roadway in northeast Harris County

Life Flight is responding to the scene on Nod Avenue near Crosby Lynchburg Road.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, preliminary information indicates that the man may have broken into a nearby home and was shot by the homeowner.

Investigators are questioning the homeowner right now.

Preliminary info indicates that the wounded man may have broken into a home where was shot by the homeowner. #HouNews https://t.co/NbEjaDLTsM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 6, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.