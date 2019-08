- The Houston Police Department has identified and charged the man who allegedly shot at a Precinct 7 deputy Wednesday morning.

Romando Lorenzo Powell has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer. This all started during a routine traffic stop, as deputy Quentin Goodwin approached Powell's car. Powell allegedly started shooting at him. Deputy Goodwin was shot in the chest just above his heart and a second time hitting his flashlight. Fortunately at the time he was wearing his bullet proof vest.

Deputy Goodwin has since been released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries.

Powell also allegedly admitted in an interview that the "voices in his head" told him to do this. His bond had been set at $500,000 dollars.