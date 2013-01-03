Watch out for overnight road closures happening on our Houston roadways due to construction. Here are the freeways to avoid.

On the Eastex Freeways traveling northbound there will be a total closure in place from 288 S to 45 the Gulf Freeway. This will be from 9 tonight until 5 the next morning.

2 eastbound lanes will be closing on 290 the Northwest Freeway from Little York Road to Pinemont Drive. This will be at the same time from 9 PM till 5.