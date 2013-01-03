Tarkington ISD schools have been placed on lockdown as authorities search for the suspect. The district says there have been no threats to schools.
Posted Jan 03 2013 02:47PM CST
Updated May 29 2019 10:22AM CDT
Watch out for overnight road closures happening on our Houston roadways due to construction. Here are the freeways to avoid.
On the Eastex Freeways traveling northbound there will be a total closure in place from 288 S to 45 the Gulf Freeway. This will be from 9 tonight until 5 the next morning.
2 eastbound lanes will be closing on 290 the Northwest Freeway from Little York Road to Pinemont Drive. This will be at the same time from 9 PM till 5.
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated May 29 2019 07:20AM CDT
Our warm and breezy pattern will continue today with a few storms possible well to the northwest of Houston. Highs should reach 90 again. watch for scattered storms on Thursday with a could of strong ones possible, then back to a sunny and hot pattern for Friday through the weekend.
Posted May 29 2019 07:15AM CDT
Authorities say a woman died after she was struck by a car while reportedly trying to cross I-45 near the Woodlands Parkway.
Officials say the driver remained on scene.
All northbound mainlanes of I-45 are shut down before the Woodlands Parkway.