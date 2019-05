- Police are searching for the gunman involved in shooting multiple people, including a Liberty County deputy.

The suspect has been identified as Pavol Vido, 65.

Authorities say around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday a woman was found shot dead at Be Dependable Plumbing on the 24000 block of Hwy 321 in Cleveland.

When two other employees walked in, the gunman shot at them.

Deputy Richard Whitten got behind Vido and followed him to Big Thicket Vet, about a mile away, where they had a shootout.

Deputy Whitten was shot in the neck. Thankfully, he is in stable condition at Memorial Hermann, where he was transported to via Life Flight.

Vido is said to have driven off from the scene in a white Mercury.

Tarkington ISD schools have been placed on lockdown as authorities search for the suspect. The district says there have been no threats to schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.