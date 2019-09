The Coast Guard is searching for a Kemah Boardwalk employee who is missing after he tried to help a kayaker in distress.

According to the Coast Guard, people on the scene lost sight of 57-year-old Todd Riddle and called authorities.

The kayak had flipped over, but the kayaker was helped to the shore by another good Samaritan, pulled to safety on a passing boat.

Law enforcement closed off the amusement area of the boardwalk as they searched the water. Drones are also being used to search from the air.

We’re told Riddle is a relative of one of the Kemah police officers.

Involved in the search are: Coast Guard Air Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Houston, Coast Guard Station Galveston, Sector Houston-Galveston Drone Team, Kemah Fire Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, Seabrook Fire Department, and other good Samaritans.