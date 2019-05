- Many people see this store as any ordinary resale shop, but the proceeds do more than you think. It's under the title of Katy Christian Ministries.

“We're able to do this because of the support of community and because of the resell store that is able to contribute to the sustainability,“ says Deysi Crespo, executive director of Katy Christian Ministries.

She says for the past 35 years, proceeds from the resale store support the other branches of the non-profit organization – from the crisis center, social services, counseling to even a food pantry.

It's where Curtis Chasburn has been volunteering for more than three decades.

“It's grown a whole bunch. Started out a little bit," Chasburn says. "It's so big now, you don't know where to turn.”

RELATED: City of Katy rich with more than a century and a half of history

It all started in 1984. A group of nine churches came together to address the community needs. Katy Christian Ministries was born.

Profits from the resale store then provided about $2,700 a month to help support the services. Now, the resale shop brings in $55,000 to $65,000 a month.

“It's very rewarding. At the end of the day, when I go home, you know, it doesn't matter the amount of stress. At the end of the day, knowing we were able to touch a life, knowing that there was a beautiful testimony of someone that received help three years ago and they walked in the door and said 'you know what, because of you, because of the generosity', that really is that fuel that we need as case workers, as counselors, as, you know, cashiers, receptionist, you name it, to be able to make it to the next day,” Crespo says. “We've come a long way, highly supported by our community and for that we're very thankful.”

RELATED: Katy Veterans Memorial Museum spans America's military history

The gratitude is why these volunteers continue to do what they do.

“I enjoy it,” says Conchita Ecolango. “I love it because I can mingle with different kind of people and they are so nice and they're very thankful for what we are doing in here.”

Later this month, Katy Christian Ministries plans to open another resale shop in an effort to help even more people in the community.