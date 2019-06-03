< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Instead of graduation party, Houston senior treats homeless women & kids to pizza addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/instead-of-graduation-party-houston-senior-treats-homeless-women-kids-to-pizza" addthis:title="Instead of graduation party, Houston senior treats homeless women & kids to pizza"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-410574956.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-410574956");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-410574956-410574983"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-410574956-410574983" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> By FOX 26 Houston staff
Posted Jun 03 2019 02:13PM CDT
Updated Jun 03 2019 02:16PM CDT Star of Hope.</p> <p>“I just want to be a blessing and show these beautiful women and children that no matter what, someone does care,” Leanne said.</p> <p>They served 95 pizzas and handed out 410 hygiene bags with items like soap, toothpaste and deodorant.</p> <p>Earlier this year, Leanne told her parents she didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a graduation party and wanted to do something different instead.</p> <p>They reached out to the Star of Hope and planned for months.</p> <p>“Parties, they don’t last that long, only a couple of hours. Probably, I won’t even remember it. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/-toy-story-4-summer-road-trip-makes-stop-in-houston" title="'Toy Story 4' Summer Road Trip makes stop in Houston" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Toy_Story_4__Summer_Road_Trip_makes_sto_0_7346894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Toy_Story_4__Summer_Road_Trip_makes_sto_0_7346894_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Toy_Story_4__Summer_Road_Trip_makes_sto_0_7346894_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Toy_Story_4__Summer_Road_Trip_makes_sto_0_7346894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Toy_Story_4__Summer_Road_Trip_makes_sto_0_7346894_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Houston's Morning Show" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Toy Story 4' Summer Road Trip makes stop in Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 02:48PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Ahead of the release of Toy Story 4, an RV packed with fun activities is taking a road trip across the country.</p><p>The Toy Story 4 Summer Road Trip made a stop in Houston at the Downtown Aquarium on Monday.</p><p>The RV has games, a photo booth, prizes and more.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" title="Houston-area weather forecast" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/June_3_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7347226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/June_3_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7347226_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/June_3_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7347226_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/June_3_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7347226_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/June_3_Houston_area_weather_forecast_0_7347226_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston-area weather forecast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mike Iscovitz, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 01:24PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As we watch a developing area of low pressure in the far southern Gulf of Mexico, today will be hot and humid. Make sure to protect yourself from the intense sunshine. Our rain chances increase by late Tuesday, then some heavy rain is possible from the gulf low on Wednesday and Thursday.</p><p>With integrated GPS, the FOX 26 Weather App "Follow Me" option will track you anywhere you go, and you can enable weather alerts in your county. Download the app for free .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis" title="Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/Remains_of_child_found_in_Arkansas_posit_0_7347013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 03 2019 12:14PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has positively identified the remains found in Arkansas on Friday as those of 4-year-old Maleah Davis.</p><p>The cause and manner of her death are pending.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/-toy-story-4-summer-road-trip-makes-stop-in-houston"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/_Toy_Story_4__Summer_Road_Trip_makes_sto_0_7346894_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="_Toy_Story_4__Summer_Road_Trip_makes_sto_0_20190603164806"/> </figure> <h3>'Toy Story 4' Summer Road Trip makes stop in Houston</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/62062351_2360282200691408_2032871732741668864_n_1559561696104_7345036_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="62062351_2360282200691408_2032871732741668864_n_1559561696104.png"/> </figure> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/love-bombing-how-to-spot-it-and-escape"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-12h20m50s118_1559582468146_7346972_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-03-12h20m50s118_1559582468146.png"/> </figure> <h3>Love Bombing: How to spot it and escape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/arkansas-remains-identified-as-4-year-old-maleah-davis"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/maleahRIP_1559574127162_7345787_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="maleahRIP_1559574127162.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Child remains found in Arkansas identified as 4-year-old Maleah Davis</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/instead-of-graduation-party-houston-senior-treats-homeless-women-kids-to-pizza" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-14h00m16s121_1559589347825_7347291_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Instead of graduation party, Houston senior treats homeless women & kids to pizza</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/houston-area-foxrad-weather-forecast" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/62062351_2360282200691408_2032871732741668864_n_1559561696104_7345036_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/62062351_2360282200691408_2032871732741668864_n_1559561696104_7345036_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/62062351_2360282200691408_2032871732741668864_n_1559561696104_7345036_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/62062351_2360282200691408_2032871732741668864_n_1559561696104_7345036_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/62062351_2360282200691408_2032871732741668864_n_1559561696104_7345036_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston-area weather forecast</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/love-bombing-how-to-spot-it-and-escape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-12h20m50s118_1559582468146_7346972_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-12h20m50s118_1559582468146_7346972_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-12h20m50s118_1559582468146_7346972_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-12h20m50s118_1559582468146_7346972_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/03/vlcsnap-2019-06-03-12h20m50s118_1559582468146_7346972_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Love Bombing: How to spot it and escape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/jay-z-officially-reaches-billionaire-status" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/10/25/Jay-Z_1477435036058_2203012_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;whittlz&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Flickr&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Creative&#x20;Commons&#x20;2&#x2e;0&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jay-Z officially the first rapper to become a billionaire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/money/your-money/amazon-says-10-million-items-now-qualify-for-1-day-delivery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/01/25/AMAZON_LOGO_012519_1548460543634_6677195_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, 