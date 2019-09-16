< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Hundreds march in Galveston to demand justice for man in controversial arrest class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/hundreds-march-in-galveston-to-demand-justice-for-man-in-controversial-arrest" data-title="Hundreds march in Galveston to demand justice for man in controversial arrest" addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/hundreds-march-in-galveston-to-demand-justice-for-man-in-controversial-arrest" addthis:title="Hundreds march in Galveston to demand justice for man in controversial arrest"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-429009457.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-429009457");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_429009457_428943260_109851"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KRIV"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_429009457_428943260_109851";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428943260","video":"605323","title":"March%20takes%20place%20in%20Galveston%20after%20body%20cam%20footage%20of%20of%20man%20being%20tied%20to%20horse%20isn%27t%20released","caption":"FOX%2026%20News%20reporter%20Natalie%20Hee","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fmedia.fox26houston.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2FMarch_takes_place_in_Galveston_after_bod_0_7659111_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2FMarch_takes_place_in_Galveston_after_body_cam_fo_605323_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663208780%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D1i6qnOWBtU-APITA50iOvXojp3U","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhundreds-march-in-galveston-to-demand-justice-for-man-in-controversial-arrest"}},"createDate":"Sep 15 2019 09:26PM CDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KRIV"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_429009457_428943260_109851",video:"605323",poster:"https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/March_takes_place_in_Galveston_after_bod_0_7659111_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"FOX%252026%2520News%2520reporter%2520Natalie%2520Hee",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-kriv.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/15/March_takes_place_in_Galveston_after_body_cam_fo_605323_1800.mp4?Expires=1663208780&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=1i6qnOWBtU-APITA50iOvXojp3U",eventLabel:"March%20takes%20place%20in%20Galveston%20after%20body%20cam%20footage%20of%20of%20man%20being%20tied%20to%20horse%20isn%27t%20released-428943260",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/kriv/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox26houston.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fhundreds-march-in-galveston-to-demand-justice-for-man-in-controversial-arrest"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Natalie Hee, FOX 26 News
Posted Sep 16 2019 11:58AM CDT
Video Posted Sep 15 2019 09:26PM CDT
Updated Sep 16 2019 12:06PM CDT

GALVESTON, Texas (FOX 26) - Hundreds of people marched through the streets of Galveston on Sunday, demanding justice for Donald Neely. Last month, Neely was arrested by two Galveston Police officers on horseback and escorted through several blocks tied to a rope. His controversial arrest sparked outrage amongst civil rights activists across the country.</p> <p>Attorney Ben Crump and Bishop James Dixon, vice president of NAACP Houston, lead the crowd to chant for justice. During the rally, Crump demanded that Galveston PD release the body cam video of Neely’s arrest.</p> <p>Crump said law enforcement’s response that the two officers were good people with good character should be backed up by video evidence.</p> <p>Protestors at the rally chanted “don’t say no more, just show the video” as they marched through the same area where Neely—a mentally ill and homeless African American man-- was arrested in August for misdemeanor trespassing.</p> <p>Neely has apparently been arrested multiple times before that incident.</p> <p>The disturbing image captured by bystanders went viral. Many criticized the officers saying their decision to lead a handcuffed Neely by rope was embarrassing and uncalled for.</p> <p>“It automatically brings you back to slavery and the way you were treated during that time-- the way black people were treated during that time,” said Willie Patterson.</p> <p>“My boys have autism and they may not respond to police. We support law enforcement 100 percent. And I'm pretty sure those two law enforcement officers are very good people and model citizens because they wear that badge. But that was bad judgement,” said Francine Robinson.</p> <p>Neely’s attorney, Melissa Morris, said officers did not have to mistreat him to arrest him. She said the dynamic of the situation could’ve been different if one of the officers got off the horse and walked with Neely.</p> <p>“What if one of those officers said, ‘This is the way I have to transport you. But to show you that I’m not disrespecting you, that I wouldn't treat you any worse than I would want to be treated, I’m going to walk with you,’” Morris said. </p> <p>Roughly 40 officers were deployed to keep protestors safe and protected. The city of Galveston said body cam footage will eventually be released.</p> <p>“I’ve given my word that the minute the investigation is wrapped up, and we can legally release the video, we will do it almost immediately. We're not trying to hide anything, but we do want to make sure that the investigations are complete and that benefits not only Mr. Neely, but also the police officers as well. And we need to make sure we do this right,” said Brian Maxwell, city manager of Galveston.</p> <p>The Galveston Police Department released a statement in response to the incident.</p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>“I respect those who participated in the walk today and value their fundamental right to free speech and peaceful assembly. We grow as a community by listening to each other.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>I understand why the image of Mr. Neely’s arrest upset many people. This photo conjured up strong emotions and can be seen as offensive or shocking, especially given the historical connotation.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>This is the method of transportation our mounted patrol officers learned in their training. None-the-less, we want our practices to always reflect the core values of our department and our community. This is why as the police chief and as an agency we are committed to learning from this and continuing our efforts to ensure the department has the best practices and policies in place.</em></p> <p style="margin-left: 40px;"><em>I commissioned two independent reviews of the arrest, conducted by the Texas Rangers and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office. The Texas Rangers completed their review on August 16th and found the officers had not violated the law. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-adaora-nwokeji-summer-creek-high-school-" title="Making the Grade - Adaora Nwokeji (Summer Creek High School)" data-articleId="429026848" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Making_the_Grade___Adaora_Nwokeji__Summe_0_7659967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Making_the_Grade___Adaora_Nwokeji__Summe_0_7659967_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Making_the_Grade___Adaora_Nwokeji__Summe_0_7659967_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Making_the_Grade___Adaora_Nwokeji__Summe_0_7659967_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Making_the_Grade___Adaora_Nwokeji__Summe_0_7659967_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News Reporter Nate Griffin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Making the Grade - Adaora Nwokeji (Summer Creek High School)</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 01:59PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 02:03PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>As a freshman, Adaora Nwokeji walked in the door wooing everyone. She was the only freshman on varsity last season. Now, she's a leader and one of the top girls' high school basketball players in the state. She also runs track.</p><p>Part of the reason – she brings a relentless energy to the court which allows her to display her wonderful gifts.</p><p>"I take pride in my court vision and my mid-range. My mid-range, I've been working on it really hard. It makes the game so much easier," Adaora says.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/morning-news/houston-texans-whataburger-team-up-for-houston-food-bank-fundraiser" title="Houston Texans & Whataburger team up for Houston Food Bank fundraiser" data-articleId="428983413" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Whataburger_teams_up_with_Texans_for_ann_0_7659540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Whataburger_teams_up_with_Texans_for_ann_0_7659540_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Whataburger_teams_up_with_Texans_for_ann_0_7659540_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Whataburger_teams_up_with_Texans_for_ann_0_7659540_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/Whataburger_teams_up_with_Texans_for_ann_0_7659540_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wake Up! With SallyMac and Lina" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Houston Texans & Whataburger team up for Houston Food Bank fundraiser</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 09:01AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Houston Texans and Whataburger are teaming once again to benefit the Houston Food Bank.</p><p>From September 9 to September 30, Whataburger customers can donate $1 or more to the Houston Food Bank. In return, customers will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and medium drink. Donations can be made at any Houston Whataburger location.</p><p>To raise awareness of the fundraiser, Toro, the Houston Texans cheerleaders and Houston Texans ambassador Travis Johnson will be at the Whataburger location at 7411 Southwest Freeway from noon until 1 p.m. September 16. Fans will be able to play games, win prizes, take pictures and even get autographs.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hpd-armed-suspect-shot-by-officer-in-southwest-houston" title="HPD: Armed suspect fatally shot by officer near school in southwest Houston" data-articleId="428983445" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-09h54m35s58_1568645733607_7659565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-09h54m35s58_1568645733607_7659565_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-09h54m35s58_1568645733607_7659565_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-09h54m35s58_1568645733607_7659565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-09h54m35s58_1568645733607_7659565_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>HPD: Armed suspect fatally shot by officer near school in southwest Houston</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 26 Houston staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 09:05AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 16 2019 10:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An armed suspect was fatally shot by police near an elementary school in southwest Houston, the police department says.</p><p>The shooting occurred on South Gessner near Westbrae Parkway around 8:35 a.m. Monday.</p><p>According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, two officers were patrolling in the area when they were flagged down by a citizen who reported seeing a man brandishing a fire arm in a threatening manner at a nearby car wash.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/mary-jo-rapini/pursuing-purpose-in-midlife"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h11m40s170_1568661124893_7660147_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h11m40s170_1568661124893.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Pursuing purpose in midlife</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-adaora-nwokeji-summer-creek-high-school-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h02m58s112_1568660599077_7660144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h02m58s112_1568660599077.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Making the Grade - Adaora Nwokeji (Summer Creek High School)</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/rod-stewart-reveals-he-beat-prostate-cancer-after-a-secret-three-year-battle-with-the-disease"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/RodStewart__ProstateCancerAnnouncement__GettyImages_1568658002072_7660059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rod Stewart performs at Madison Square Garden on August 7, 2018 in New York City. Stewart announced September 14 that he had beaten prostate cancer after a secret 3-year battle. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)" title="RodStewart__ProstateCancerAnnouncement__GettyImages_1568658002072-400801.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Rod Stewart reveals he beat prostate cancer after a secret three-year battle with the disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/woman-swallows-engagement-ring-in-her-sleep-how-i-dont-know-but-i-did"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-966465306%20THUMB_1568653505579.jpg_7659939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: Meghan Trainor, engagement ring detail, arrives for iHeartRadio's KIIS FM Wango Tango By AT&T at Banc of California Stadium on June 2, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/WireImage)" title="966465306_1568653505579-400801"/> </figure> <h3>Woman swallows engagement ring in her sleep: 'How? I don't know, but I did!'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0814_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0814"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/morning-news/making-the-grade/making-the-grade-adaora-nwokeji-summer-creek-high-school-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h02m58s112_1568660599077_7660144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h02m58s112_1568660599077_7660144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h02m58s112_1568660599077_7660144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h02m58s112_1568660599077_7660144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-14h02m58s112_1568660599077_7660144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Making the Grade - Adaora Nwokeji (Summer Creek High School)</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/rod-stewart-reveals-he-beat-prostate-cancer-after-a-secret-three-year-battle-with-the-disease" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/RodStewart__ProstateCancerAnnouncement__GettyImages_1568658002072_7660059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/RodStewart__ProstateCancerAnnouncement__GettyImages_1568658002072_7660059_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/RodStewart__ProstateCancerAnnouncement__GettyImages_1568658002072_7660059_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/RodStewart__ProstateCancerAnnouncement__GettyImages_1568658002072_7660059_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/RodStewart__ProstateCancerAnnouncement__GettyImages_1568658002072_7660059_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rod&#x20;Stewart&#x20;performs&#x20;at&#x20;Madison&#x20;Square&#x20;Garden&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;7&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;Stewart&#x20;announced&#x20;September&#x20;14&#x20;that&#x20;he&#x20;had&#x20;beaten&#x20;prostate&#x20;cancer&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;secret&#x20;3-year&#x20;battle&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Michael&#x20;Loccisano&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rod Stewart reveals he beat prostate cancer after a secret three-year battle with the disease</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/national-news/woman-swallows-engagement-ring-in-her-sleep-how-i-dont-know-but-i-did" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-966465306%20THUMB_1568653505579.jpg_7659939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-966465306%20THUMB_1568653505579.jpg_7659939_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-966465306%20THUMB_1568653505579.jpg_7659939_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-966465306%20THUMB_1568653505579.jpg_7659939_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/GettyImages-966465306%20THUMB_1568653505579.jpg_7659939_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;Meghan&#x20;Trainor&#x2c;&#x20;engagement&#x20;ring&#x20;detail&#x2c;&#x20;arrives&#x20;for&#x20;iHeartRadio&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;KIIS&#x20;FM&#x20;Wango&#x20;Tango&#x20;By&#x20;AT&#x26;amp&#x3b;T&#x20;at&#x20;Banc&#x20;of&#x20;California&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;2&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Gabriel&#x20;Olsen&#x2f;WireImage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman swallows engagement ring in her sleep: 'How? I don't know, but I did!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hundreds-march-in-galveston-to-demand-justice-for-man-in-controversial-arrest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-12h03m18s222_1568653408740_7660007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-12h03m18s222_1568653408740_7660007_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-12h03m18s222_1568653408740_7660007_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-12h03m18s222_1568653408740_7660007_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/16/vlcsnap-2019-09-16-12h03m18s222_1568653408740_7660007_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Hundreds march in Galveston to demand justice for man in controversial arrest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/oxycontin-maker-purdue-pharma-files-for-bankruptcy-amid-thousands-of-opioid-lawsuits" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin%20GETTY_1568650611138.jpg_7659859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin%20GETTY_1568650611138.jpg_7659859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin%20GETTY_1568650611138.jpg_7659859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin%20GETTY_1568650611138.jpg_7659859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/16/OxyContin%20GETTY_1568650611138.jpg_7659859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="OxyContin&#x20;80&#x20;mg&#x20;pills&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;image&#x20;taken&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;1&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Liz&#x20;O&#x2e;&#x20;Baylen&#x2f;Los&#x20;Angeles&#x20;Times&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma files for bankruptcy amid thousands of opioid lawsuits</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3529_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3529"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-AD-KRIV_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 