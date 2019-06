- Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says the Houston Police Department has completed the criminal investigation and the officer-involved shooting investigation into the deadly Harding Street raid, and today they turned in each of the separate investigations to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Chief Acevedo said in a statement that the department has fully cooperated with the DA's Office and the FBI throughout the investigations and provided all information that was requested.

"My office remains dedicated to fully investigating the Harding Street shootings and will pursue justice no matter how long it takes," says District Attorney Kim Ogg. "The surviving family members and our entire community deserve to know the truth sooner, not later. Unnecessary delay creates hardship for everyone associated with this tragedy."

In the statement, Chief Acevedo says the internal HPD administrative investigations regarding the incident are ongoing.

"To protect the integrity of the completed criminal investigation and the officer involved shooting investigation, the Houston Police Department will not comment further on investigative finding," the statement reads. "As stated at the onset we will leave no stone unturned in our effort to determine the facts. Today is a major step in that direction and we continue to be committed to a relentless pursuit of truth, transparency and accountability."

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement, "Our independent investigation continues; all of the evidence will be reviewed by prosecutors and ultimately presented to a grand jury to determine what criminal charges are warranted. We will be thorough and methodical, because the people of Harris County deserve the truth."

The Harding Street raid left two civilians dead and four officers injured by gunfire on January 28.

RELATED