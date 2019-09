- An armed suspect was fatally shot by police near an elementary school in southwest Houston, the police department says.

The shooting occurred on South Gessner near Westbrae Parkway around 8:35 a.m. Monday.

According to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, two officers were patrolling in the area when they were flagged down by a citizen who reported seeing a man brandishing a fire arm in a threatening manner at a nearby car wash.

Chief Acevedo says the officers responded to the carwash within a minute and found the suspect, who ignored their commands and began running across the street in the direction of Valley West Elementary School. The officers ran after the suspect. Chief Acevedo says as the officers were running, the suspect went for his gun, turned and fired at the officers. The officers returned fire and the suspect was shot, according to the chief.

Chief Acevedo says the officers called for help and began attempting first aid. The suspect was pronounced dead by HFD at the scene.

The school was placed on lockdown, and HISD police were standing between the scene and the school, Chief Acevedo says. Once police determined there were no other suspects, the school was notified that they could lift the lockdown.

Chief Acevedo says the two officers were on patrol on overtime and are part of the Crime Suppression Team. One officer has been with the department three years and the other two years.

The Special Investigation Unit will conduct a criminal investigation and internal affairs will conduct an administrative review.