The Houston Texans and Whataburger are teaming once again to benefit the Houston Food Bank.
From September 9 to September 30, Whataburger customers can donate $1 or more to the Houston Food Bank. In return, customers will receive a coupon for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and medium drink. Donations can be made at any Houston Whataburger location.
To raise awareness of the fundraiser, Toro, the Houston Texans cheerleaders and Houston Texans ambassador Travis Johnson will be at the Whataburger location at 7411 Southwest Freeway from noon until 1 p.m. September 16. Fans will be able to play games, win prizes, take pictures and even get autographs.