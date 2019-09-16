As a freshman, Adaora Nwokeji walked in the door wooing everyone. She was the only freshman on varsity last season. Now, she's a leader and one of the top girls' high school basketball players in the state. She also runs track.

Part of the reason – she brings a relentless energy to the court which allows her to display her wonderful gifts.

"I take pride in my court vision and my mid-range. My mid-range, I've been working on it really hard. It makes the game so much easier," Adaora says.