- A grand jury has indicted a Harris County Sheriff’s Office sergeant for making a firearm accessible to his young stepson, who shot himself in the head.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg made the announcement on Thursday.

While Sgt. Tommy Anderson was on a walk with his daughter back in July 2018, his four-year-old stepson opened the door of Anderson’s unlocked gun safe.

That's when the boy shot himself with the handgun, which did not have a safety, and was left loaded.

It was not Anderson’s duty weapon.

“This case is heartbreaking for all involved,” Ogg said. “With gun ownership comes tremendous responsibility. We must properly secure our firearms.”

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle presented the case to a grand jury, which determined that a criminal charge was warranted.

“This is a tragedy, but a reminder to us all that gun safety is of the utmost importance, especially with children in the home.”

The charge, Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child, is a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail.