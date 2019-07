A Harris County deputy fatally shot a carjacking suspect who was hitting a K-9 with a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy-involved shooting that occurred just after midnight Monday near Woodford and Overbluff stemmed from an earlier call where a person reported being carjacked, shot at and beaten.

The sheriff’s office says a K-9 deputy came across a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle that was taken and the deputy encountered several males. The deputy and the K-9 pursued the males.

HCSO says one of the suspects began striking the K-9 with a pistol, the deputy told him to stop but he did not, and at some point, the deputy fired at least one shot, striking the suspect. The suspect was pronounced deceased. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a pistol was recovered from that suspect.

Sheriff Gonzalez says thorough independent investigations will be conducted by multiple agencies into the deputy-involved shooting.

The deputy and the K-9 are said to be OK.

The vehicle that deputies believe to be the vehicle taken in the carjacking was recovered. A second male was taken into custody, and deputies are searching for two others.