The governor's office says he will sign the following bills:
House Bill 5 (Phelan, Kolkhorst) requires the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to develop a catastrophic debris management plan and training and establishes a work group to make recommendations on how local governments and property owners’ associations can assist with recovery efforts. It also requires TDEM to develop a model contract for debris removal.
House Bill 7 (Morrison, Huffman) requires the Office of the Governor to develop a list of waivers that could be implemented following a disaster, and requires TDEM to develop a plan to assist local communities with disaster preparation contracts for services.
Senate Bill 6 (Kolkhorst, Morrison) requires TDEM to develop a disaster response model guide and a wet debris study group for local communities. SB 6 also creates a disaster recovery loan program within TDEM for communities that suffered significant infrastructure damage.
Senate Bill 7 (Creighton, Phelan) establishes the framework for providing a total of $1.6 billion through the Texas Infrastructure Resilience Fund (TIRF) as matching funds available to those communities hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey, and through the Flood Infrastructure Fund for statewide infrastructure projects to mitigate future flooding events.
Posted Jun 13 2019 10:17AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 11:14AM CDT
The Schlitterbahn Waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston are being sold to a new owner.
Schlitterbahn says Cedar Fair has entered into an agreement to purchase the Galveston location and the New Braufels location, including the resort.
The waterparks in South Padre and Corpus Christi will remain in the Schlitterbahn brand family through the 2019 season.
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:54AM CDT
A state appeals court has ordered Houston firefighters and the City to go back into mediation for Proposition B.
Last month, the voter approved Proposition B was ruled unconstitutional. The Firefighters’ Union appealed that ruling.
Today’s court order puts that appeal on hold and orders the Union and the City to return to mediation.
Posted Jun 13 2019 08:39AM CDT
Updated Jun 13 2019 09:22AM CDT
The Houston Health Department is investigating a mumps outbreak at the Harris County Jail.
The health department confirmed seven cases of mumps including six inmates and one staff member.
“As with any infectious disease investigation, we are looking at the individual cases to identify possible contacts to ensure sure proper action is taken as needed to prevent this disease from spreading further,” said Dr. David Persse, Houston’s local health authority and EMS medical director. “We currently do not have reason to believe this outbreak has spread outside of the jail.”