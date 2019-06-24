< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Government moves 300 children out of Texas Border Patrol station, after AP report By MARTHA MENDOZA and GARANCE BURKE, Associated Press
Posted Jun 24 2019 03:16PM CDT
Updated Jun 24 2019 03:46PM CDT

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle is seen as it drives along the border fence separating the U.S. from Mexico on June 05, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Veronica Escobar after her office was briefed on the situation by an official with Customs and Border Protection.</p><p>Attorneys who visited the Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas, last week said older children were trying to take care of infants and toddlers, The Associated Press first reported Thursday. They described a 4-year-old with matted hair who had gone without a shower for days, and hungry, inconsolable children struggling to soothe one another. Some had been locked for three weeks inside the facility, where 15 children were sick with the flu and another 10 were in medical quarantine.</p><p>"How is it possible that you both were unaware of the inhumane conditions for children, especially tender-age children at the Clint Station?" asked Escobar in a letter sent Friday to U.S. Customs and Border Protection acting commissioner John Sanders and U.S. Border Patrol chief Carla Provost.</p><p>She asked to be informed by the end of this week what steps they're taking to end "these humanitarian abuses."</p><p>Lawmakers from both parties decried the situation last week.</p><p>Border Patrol officials have not responded to AP's questions about the conditions at the Clint facility, but in an emailed statement Monday they said: "Our short-term holding facilities were not designed to hold vulnerable populations and we urgently need additional humanitarian funding to manage this crisis."</p><p>Although it's unclear where all the children held at Clint have been moved, Escobar said some were sent to another facility on the north side of El Paso called Border Patrol Station 1. Escobar said it's a temporary site with roll-out mattresses, showers, medical facilities and air conditioning.</p><p>But Clara Long, an attorney who interviewed children at Border Patrol Station 1 last week, said conditions were not necessarily better there.</p><p>"One boy I spoke with said his family didn't get mattresses or blankets for the first two nights and he and his mom came down with a fever," said Long, a senior researcher with Human Rights Watch. "He said there were no toothbrushes, and it was very, very cold."</p><p>Vice President Mike Pence, asked about the unsafe, unsanitary conditions for the children on Meet The Press on Sunday, said "it's totally unacceptable" adding that he hopes Congress will allocate more resources to border security.</p><p>Long and a group of lawyers inspected the facilities because they are involved in the Flores settlement, a Clinton-era legal agreement that governs detention conditions for migrant children and families. The lawyers negotiated access to the facility with officials and say Border Patrol knew the dates of their visit three weeks in advance.</p><p>Government rules call for children to be held by the Border Patrol in their short-term stations for no longer than 72 hours before they are transferred to the custody of Health and Human Services, which houses migrant youth in facilities around the country through its Office of Refugee Resettlement. Little Debbie Christmas in July Tree Cakes available at Wal-Mart" data-articleId="414520274" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/cakes_1561422375414_7438880_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/cakes_1561422375414_7438880_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/cakes_1561422375414_7438880_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/cakes_1561422375414_7438880_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/cakes_1561422375414_7438880_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>They're back! Little Debbie Christmas in July Tree Cakes available at Wal-Mart</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Wal-Mart is celebrating Christmas in July with a limited-time run on a favorite holiday treat.</p><p>Customers can indulge in Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes.</p><p>The snack cakes are normally available during the holiday season, but are making a celebratory comeback at Walmart exclusively.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/2-year-old-hit-by-car-in-fulshear-police-say" title="2-year-old hit by car in Fulshear, police say" data-articleId="414516211" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/11/08/breaking%20news_1541716575406.jpg_6363492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2-year-old hit by car in Fulshear, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:58PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:02PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle in Fulshear, police say.</p><p>Police say the mother went to pick up her 4-year-old child and 2-year-old and was in the process of loading the kids in the car when the kids started playing. </p><p>The 2-year-old ran into the driveway, when a driver that picked up another child was in the process of leaving and hit the 2-year-old.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/usa-advances-to-women-s-world-cup-quarter-final-amid-us-soccer-federation-lawsuit" title="USA advances to Women's World Cup quarter-final amid U.S. Soccer Federation lawsuit" data-articleId="414507394" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/USA_advances_to_Women_s_World_Cup_quarte_0_7438515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/USA_advances_to_Women_s_World_Cup_quarte_0_7438515_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/USA_advances_to_Women_s_World_Cup_quarte_0_7438515_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/USA_advances_to_Women_s_World_Cup_quarte_0_7438515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/24/USA_advances_to_Women_s_World_Cup_quarte_0_7438515_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Ivory Hecker" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USA advances to Women's World Cup quarter-final amid U.S. Soccer Federation lawsuit</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ivory Hecker, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 06:18PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 24 2019 07:13PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team advanced to the Women's World Cup Quarter-final, beating Spain Monday amid a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Soccer Federation for pay disparity.</p><p>Fans at The Phoenix on Westheimer watch party were already preparing for the next watch party at the same location Friday when USA takes on France.</p><p>“The U.S. Women got the job done and came out with a win, so we’re really excited to face France Friday at the quarter-final," said Ian Feldman, president of the American Outlaws Houston soccer fan group.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var 