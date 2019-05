- Whether you're looking for something to do with the whole family, a date night spot or a solo adventure, you don't have to spend a lot of money. Here are some free things to check out in Katy.

Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum

You can take a look back in time at Johnny Nelson Katy Heritage Museum. The 9,600-square foot museum has artifacts from the city's agricultural and pioneering history. Vintage farming equipment, photographs and antiques provide a look in Katy's earlier years.

6002 George Bush Drive

Thursday – Saturday 11 A.M. to 5 P.M.

MKT Railroad Depot and Park

The historic Missouri-Kansas-Texas Depot was restored to serve as a Visitors Center and Railroad Museum. Outside, you'll find the Heritage Society's red caboose. Inside the Depot, you can learn more about how the Depot operated as a passenger rail service until 1957.

5615 First Street

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m

Community Campout

Grab your sleeping bag and head to a Community Campout in the park. The event is held twice annually at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Park. Campers can enjoy an outdoor movie and hot dog dinner. The event is free, but registration is required. Campers must also bring their own supplies like tents and sleeping bags. For dates and registration, click here.

Katy Summer Nights

Catch a summer flick in the park. The City of Katy hosts the family-friendly event throughout the summer months at VFW Park. Just make sure to bring your own chairs, blankets, bug spray, and snacks. Click here for a schedule.

Visit a park

With more than half a dozen parks in Katy, everyone searching for a little time outdoors can find what they are looking for. Thomas Park is the location where the borders of Harris County, Waller County, and Fort Bend County all intersect. Woodsland Park is a wooded 8-acre park that provides a more secluded atmosphere with a playground, an outdoor pavilion, and picnic tables. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Park is centrally located and hosts some community events. Click here to see all of the parks.

Katy Play Station and Pavilion

Located within Katy City Park is the state's largest innovative playground for “multiple impaired and profoundly deaf children”, according to the City. All children are welcome at the 13,000 square foot playground.

5720 Franz Road

Katy Dog Park

Let you four-legged best friend stretch his legs at this off-leash dog park. The 14-acre park has a wading pool, dog showers, fountains, an agility course, and a lot of wide-open space. The park has a section for small breed dogs and another for large breed dogs.

5414 Franz

Live Music at Central Green

Willow Fork Drainage District's Central Green regularly host live music performances. Artists span a range of genres and include local musicians. Families can bring their own lawn chairs. Central Green also hosts other free events for the public throughout the year including classes and festivals. Find the calendar here.