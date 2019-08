Two former Houston police officers have been charged in connection to the deadly Harding Street raid, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

Gerald Goines has been charged with two counts of felony murder.

Steven Bryant is charged with second-degree tampering with a government document.

“These two charges of Felony Murder and Tampering with a Government Document against former Officers Goines and Bryant are the beginning of holding those responsible accountable. This is the start, the tip of the iceberg, in terms of how deep and wide we are investigating. We will find the truth about this entire matter.”

Goines and Bryant have turned themselves in.

“The eyes of this community and the nation are on this case; it is critical to the public trust that we reveal the true facts about what, how and why two civilians were killed in their own home by members of the Houston Police Narcotics Squad 15,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas were shot and killed in their home during the botched drug raid on January 28. Four police officers were also shot.

