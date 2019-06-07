< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. News Edge</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/isiah-factor-uncensored">Isiah Factor Uncensored</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/politics">You Decide</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> href="/web/kriv/home/robbery-turns-to-murder-at-south-post-oak-convenience-store">Robbery turns to murder at South Post Oak convenience store</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/first-african-american-students-to-serve-as-uhd-student-body-president-and-vice-president"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/UHD2_1559880475413_7362620_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="First African-American students to serve as UHD student body president and vice president"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/first-african-american-students-to-serve-as-uhd-student-body-president-and-vice-president">First African-American students to serve as UHD student body president and vice president</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses">Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Alexis%20goggins%20then%20and%20now_1559876516774.jpg_7362344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school">Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/robbery-turns-to-murder-at-south-post-oak-convenience-store">Robbery turns to murder at South Post Oak convenience store</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/first-african-american-students-to-serve-as-uhd-student-body-president-and-vice-president">First African-American students to serve as UHD student body president and vice president</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses">Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/news/local-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school">Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kriv/home/mission-act-expands-healthcare-options-for-veterans">Mission Act expands healthcare options for veterans</a></li> <li><a <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411377548" data-article-version="1.0">Former Harris Co. deputy constable indicted for on-duty rape</h1> </header> addthis:url="http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/former-harris-co-deputy-constable-indicted-for-on-duty-rape" addthis:title="Former Harris Co. deputy constable indicted for on-duty rape"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411377548.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411377548");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411377548-411381273"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411377548-411381273" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:krivwebproducers@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox26houston.com/news/local-news/former-harris-co-deputy-constable-indicted-for-on-duty-rape">FOX 26 Houston staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:51AM CDT</span></p> </div> club, District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday.</p> <p>Cornejo found a portion of a marijuana cigarette in a woman’s car, then offered to follow her home, where the assault occurred, according to the victim. </p> <p>“He had a duty to protect the public,” Ogg said. “He instead used his badge to commit the crime of rape.” </p> <p>Cornejo, 37, is also accused in a separate rape that occured in May 2018.</p> <p>He faces up to 20 years in prison for the July 2018 rape, and up to one year for Official Oppression. </p> <p>He is no longer a deputy constable. </p> <p>The after-hours club, Palacios, was later closed for numerous drug and liquor violations via an effort spearheaded by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office after-hours task force. </p> <p>Cornejo was arrested Thursday.</p> <p>Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman released the following statement:</p> <blockquote> <p>“Our office was contacted by the Houston Police Department on November 5, 2018, about a female victim that had made an outcry of a sexual assault, that had occurred in July 2018, by a deputy employed with our agency. Our Internal Affairs Division launched an investigation and identified the employee as Richard Cornejo.</p> <p>Cornejo was immediately removed from patrol duties and placed on office duties during the Internal Affairs Investigation. During our internal investigation the employee Richard Cornejo admitted to having consensual sex with the female while on duty. Richard Cornejo was terminated from our office on <br /> November 9, 2018 for department policy violations. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KRIV_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"408813" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/nasa-will-let-tourists-visit-the-international-space-station-starting-in-2020" title="NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/31/VAB-vehicle-assembly-building-NASA_1559348691765_7340530_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NASA will let tourists visit the International Space Station starting in 2020</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 12:51PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:41PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>NASA plans to allow tourists to visit the International Space Station from 2020 – at an estimated cost of more than $50 million (£39 million) per trip.</p><p>Until now, the floating space lab has only been accessible to astronauts representing state-level space agencies.</p><p>READ MORE ON FOXNEWS.COM</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/home/robbery-turns-to-murder-at-south-post-oak-convenience-store" title="Robbery turns to murder at South Post Oak convenience store" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/South_Post_Oak_homicide_HPD_description_0_7363506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/South_Post_Oak_homicide_HPD_description_0_7363506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/South_Post_Oak_homicide_HPD_description_0_7363506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/South_Post_Oak_homicide_HPD_description_0_7363506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/South_Post_Oak_homicide_HPD_description_0_7363506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South Post Oak homicide HPD description" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Robbery turns to murder at South Post Oak convenience store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:22AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Just before midnight a 49 year old man, Enrique Ramirez-Ayala stopped at the convenience store on South Post Oak, as he regularly does, on his way home from running his taco truck. As he was coming out of the store, four black males approached him, and robbed him at gun point, then multiple gun shots were fired and the man was killed. The family quickly found out and from them police have learned that he was a good, honest, hard-working father. Police are asking for help from the public, believing that somebody knows something about these individuals, “They know what they did, their families are going to know what they did. They’re going to talk about this and if these individuals talk to you about this, tell you what they did, come forward. These individuals took a good, honest, innocent man’s life tonight.”</p><p>The suspects ran from the parking lot and left in a vehicle described as a white Hyundai Sonata. They drove eastbound on Willomine Way.</p><p>If you have any information call the Houston Police Department Homicide division 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/first-african-american-students-to-serve-as-uhd-student-body-president-and-vice-president" title="First African-American students to serve as UHD student body president and vice president" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/First_African_American_students_to_serve_0_7362755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/First_African_American_students_to_serve_0_7362755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/First_African_American_students_to_serve_0_7362755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/First_African_American_students_to_serve_0_7362755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/First_African_American_students_to_serve_0_7362755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 26 News: Isiah Factor - Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>First African-American students to serve as UHD student body president and vice president</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:06PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:12PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Shenaedra "Shay" Tatum was officially inaugurated as the first black female Student Government Association president. She and Jason Lillie are the first African-American duo to serve as president and vice-president. </p><p>Both are non-traditional students and will provide a voice for many of UHD's older students, including those that are parents.</p><p>The university was recently ranked number 7 among colleges and universities that help adults return to school.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6002_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6002"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408795_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/robbery-turns-to-murder-at-south-post-oak-convenience-store"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/south%20post%20oak%20store%20front_1559924508970.png_7363581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="south post oak store front_1559924508970.png.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Robbery turns to murder at South Post Oak convenience store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/first-african-american-students-to-serve-as-uhd-student-body-president-and-vice-president"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/UHD2_1559880475413_7362620_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="UHD2_1559880475413.png"/> </figure> <h3>First African-American students to serve as UHD student body president and vice president</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/isiah-factor-uncensored/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="massage_1559879127863.png"/> </figure> <h3>Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/girl-shot-six-times-protecting-her-mother-in-2007-graduates-high-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/06/Alexis%20goggins%20then%20and%20now_1559876516774.jpg_7362344_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Alexis goggins then and now_1559876516774.jpg-65880.jpg"/> </figure> <h3>Girl shot six times protecting her mother in 2007 graduates high school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a id="article_10155_408795_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/former-harris-co-deputy-constable-indicted-for-on-duty-rape" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/Cornejo_1559926234805_7363982_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Former Harris Co. deputy constable indicted for on-duty rape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/west-point-cadet-killed-was-from-nj" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/07/WestPoint_ChristopherJWillliams_060719_1559925924526_7363587_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="West&#x20;Point&#x20;Cadet&#x20;Christopher&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Morgan&#x2c;&#x20;22&#x2c;&#x20;of&#x20;West&#x20;Orange&#x2c;&#x20;New&#x20;Jersey&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Military&#x20;Academy&#x20;at&#x20;West&#x20;Point&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>West Point cadet killed in crash was from NJ</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/robbery-turns-to-murder-at-south-post-oak-convenience-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/south%20post%20oak%20store%20front_1559924508970.png_7363581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/south%20post%20oak%20store%20front_1559924508970.png_7363581_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/south%20post%20oak%20store%20front_1559924508970.png_7363581_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/south%20post%20oak%20store%20front_1559924508970.png_7363581_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/07/south%20post%20oak%20store%20front_1559924508970.png_7363581_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robbery turns to murder at South Post Oak convenience store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/home/houston-health-department-recommends-taking-precautions-to-avoid-heat-related-illnesses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/06/06/heat_1496750293582_3430553_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Houston Health Department recommends taking precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/detroit-man-charged-with-killing-2-gay-men-1-transgender-woman" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/07/wjbk-Devon%20Robinson%20lgbtq%20murders-060719_1559915547047.JPG_7363464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Devon&#x20;Robinson&#x20;was&#x20;charged&#x20;with&#x20;targeting&#x20;members&#x20;of&#x20;Detroit&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;LGBTQ&#x20;community&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;murders&#x20;of&#x20;two&#x20;gay&#x20;men&#x2c;&#x20;one&#x20;transgender&#x20;woman&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;25&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Wayne&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Detroit man charged with killing 2 gay men, 1 transgender woman</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox26houston.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY 