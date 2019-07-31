At least six people have suffered non-life threatening injuries, and are being evaluated.
A shelter in place has been issued for the City of Baytown, specifically for the areas west of the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant and south of 330. This area includes several Goose Creek ISD facilities: GC Service Center, Robert E. Lee High School, Peter E. Hyland, IMPACT ECHS, San Jacinto Elementary, Travis Elementary and Baytown Junior.
Sheldon ISD is outside of the area, but administrators are making sure all students and athletes go inside for any practices, rehearsals or other school-related activities that were scheduled today.
Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and turn off the air conditioning.
UPDATE on @ExxonMobilBTA fire: The fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material. Exxon has asked that a Shelter in Place be issued west of it's plant and south of 330. Exxon advised this is out of an abundance of caution. Please RT. — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) July 31, 2019
The fire is seen going straight up in the air, and can be seen for miles. They contain polypropylene material.
The unit affected processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene.
Polypropylene is a thermoplastic used in a wide variety of products. It is commonly used to make reusable food containers or beverage bottle caps. It is not a carcinogen.
No word on what caused them.
ExxonMobil's fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. The company is also conducting personnel accounting. They are cooperating with regulatory agencies.
In a statement, ExxonMobil said their "first priority remains the safety of people, including [their] employees, contractors and the surrounding community."
A fire has occurred at our Baytown Olefins Plant. Please see below for more information: pic.twitter.com/zGdmtd3U4Z — ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) July 31, 2019
Exxon is conducting continuous air monitoring and will advise when the danger has passed.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management released this joint statement:
Harris County Pollution Control is responding to the fire at the Exxon refinery in Baytown and will be collecting real-time air-quality information. Baytown emergency management and its fire department is on standby.
Posted Jul 31 2019 09:32AM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 11:57AM CDT
Houston police say a suspect is now in custody and a woman he was holding against her will is now safe after a SWAT responded to a home in east Houston.
Houston SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Teams were called to the home on Valley Flag near Tidwell before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant on the suspect.
Posted May 04 2016 03:37PM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 06:40AM CDT
Quiet this morning with a few areas of mist or fog, then muggy with scattered afternoon storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
Posted Jul 31 2019 06:18AM CDT
Updated Jul 31 2019 06:43AM CDT
Montgomery County deputies are seeking a felony charge against a 15-year-old who allegedly urinated on a wine shelf at a Walmart in Porter on Saturday.
The sheriff's office says a video surfaced on social media showing three teens laughing next to a puddle of urine. The original video doesn't show these teens physically in the act, but investigators say after receiving several complaints, they pulled surveillance video from the store. Deputies say it showed the 15-year-old urinating.
Authorities say they have identified all three teenagers but are only pursuing charges for tampering with a consumer product (a second degree felony) against the 15-year-old.