<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="421319335" data-article-version="1.0">Shelter in place issued due to fire at Exxon facility in Baytown</h1>
</header> src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019. </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m03s225_1564593473274_7562846_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m03s225_1564593473274.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/baytownshelter%20in%20place_1564591878731.jpg_7562959_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="baytownshelter in place_1564591878731.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m15s69_1564593472632_7562845_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m15s69_1564593472632.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m56s150_1564593463716_7562844_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m56s150_1564593463716.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m48s72_1564593462683_7562843_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m48s72_1564593462683.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m54s104_1564590943547_7562907_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m54s104_1564590943547.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m44s5_1564590935412_7562906_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m44s5_1564590935412.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m49s60_1564590934752_7562905_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m49s60_1564590934752.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m33s154_1564590925391_7562904_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m33s154_1564590925391.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m38s199_1564590924760_7562903_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m38s199_1564590924760.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m28s106_1564590914940_7562902_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m28s106_1564590914940.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m23s49_1564590914390_7562901_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m23s49_1564590914390.png"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h08m12s212_1564589306925_7562594_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h08m12s212_1564589306925.png"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-421319335-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="4" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-KRIV_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126_7562847_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m22s146_1564593482126.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m03s225_1564593473274_7562846_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m03s225_1564593473274.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/baytownshelter%20in%20place_1564591878731.jpg_7562959_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="The City of Baytown has ordered a precautionary Shelter in Place due to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown facility. The shelter in place is for areas west of the plant and south of 330." title="baytownshelter in place_1564591878731.jpg.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>The City of Baytown has ordered a precautionary Shelter in Place due to a fire at the ExxonMobil Baytown facility. The shelter in place is for areas west of the plant and south of 330.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m15s69_1564593472632_7562845_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m15s69_1564593472632.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m56s150_1564593463716_7562844_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m56s150_1564593463716.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m48s72_1564593462683_7562843_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m48s72_1564593462683.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m54s104_1564590943547_7562907_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m54s104_1564590943547.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m44s5_1564590935412_7562906_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m44s5_1564590935412.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m49s60_1564590934752_7562905_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m49s60_1564590934752.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m33s154_1564590925391_7562904_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m33s154_1564590925391.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m38s199_1564590924760_7562903_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m38s199_1564590924760.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m28s106_1564590914940_7562902_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m28s106_1564590914940.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019.</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m23s49_1564590914390_7562901_ver1.0_640_360.png" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m23s49_1564590914390.png"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a <!-- AD Holder --> The shelter in place is for areas west of the plant and south of 330." title="baytownshelter in place_1564591878731.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m15s69_1564593472632_7562845_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h16m15s69_1564593472632.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m56s150_1564593463716_7562844_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m56s150_1564593463716.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m48s72_1564593462683_7562843_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Crews battling fire at ExxonMobil Baytown plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-12h15m48s72_1564593462683.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m54s104_1564590943547_7562907_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m54s104_1564590943547.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m44s5_1564590935412_7562906_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m44s5_1564590935412.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m49s60_1564590934752_7562905_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m49s60_1564590934752.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m33s154_1564590925391_7562904_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m33s154_1564590925391.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m38s199_1564590924760_7562903_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m38s199_1564590924760.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m28s106_1564590914940_7562902_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m28s106_1564590914940.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/31/vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m23s49_1564590914390_7562901_ver1.0_160_90.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox26houston.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kriv/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Fire at Exxon Mobil Baytown Olefins Plant on July 31, 2019." title="vlcsnap-2019-07-31-11h34m23s49_1564590914390.png"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By FOX 26 Houston staff</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:09AM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 01:06PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="560">

At least six people have suffered non-life threatening injuries, and are being evaluated.

A shelter in place has been issued for the City of Baytown, specifically for the areas west of the ExxonMobil Baytown Olefins Plant and south of 330. This area includes several Goose Creek ISD facilities: GC Service Center, Robert E. Lee High School, Peter E. Hyland, IMPACT ECHS, San Jacinto Elementary, Travis Elementary and Baytown Junior.

Sheldon ISD is outside of the area, but administrators are making sure all students and athletes go inside for any practices, rehearsals or other school-related activities that were scheduled today.





Shelter-in-place means to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and turn off the air conditioning.

UPDATE on @ExxonMobilBTA fire:

The fire is in the unit that contains polypropylene material. Exxon has asked that a Shelter in Place be issued west of it's plant and south of 330. Exxon advised this is out of an abundance of caution. Please RT. — City of Baytown, TX (@CityofBaytown) July 31, 2019

The fire is seen going straight up in the air, and can be seen for miles. They contain polypropylene material.

The unit affected processes light hydrocarbons including propane and propylene.

Polypropylene is a thermoplastic used in a wide variety of products. It is commonly used to make reusable food containers or beverage bottle caps. It is not a carcinogen.

No word on what caused them.

ExxonMobil's fire teams are working to extinguish the fire. The company is also conducting personnel accounting. They are cooperating with regulatory agencies.

In a statement, ExxonMobil said their "first priority remains the safety of people, including [their] employees, contractors and the surrounding community."

A fire has occurred at our Baytown Olefins Plant. Please see below for more information: pic.twitter.com/zGdmtd3U4Z — ExxonMobil Baytown Area (@ExxonMobilBTA) July 31, 2019

Exxon is conducting continuous air monitoring and will advise when the danger has passed.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and the Harris County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management released this joint statement:

Harris County Pollution Control is responding to the fire at the Exxon refinery in Baytown and will be collecting real-time air-quality information. Baytown emergency management and its fire department is on standby.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.

