- The retrial is set to begin on Monday for David Temple, the former high school football coach accused of killing his pregnant wife 20 years ago.

Belinda Temple, a Katy High School teacher, was eight months pregnant when she was fatally shot in 1999. Prosecutors claimed David killed her to cover up an affair.

In 2007, David Temple was convicted for the murder of his wife and sentenced to life in prison. In December 2016, he was released on bail because the judge ruled he did not receive a fair trial.

This came after the Harris County District Attorney’s Office recused itself, citing a conflict with a couple of employees and after determining a prosecutor delayed giving or didn't give enough evidence to the defense.

A jury made up of seven men and five women has been selected for the retrial. Opening statements will begin at 9 a.m. Monday.

