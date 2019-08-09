This is the second time David was on trial for the murder of Katy High School teacher Belinda Temple. At the time, Belinda was eight months pregnant with the couple's second child. The baby also died.
The investigation into her murder took years, until David was convicted in her murder in 2007. However, the ruling was overturned in 2016 and he was granted a retrial.
RELATED: Man on trial a second time for killing pregnant wife in 1999
Prosecutors say David was having an affair with a co-worker. That gave him the motive.
He was out running errands the day of January 11, 1999 when she was murdered. But according to the timeline assembled by investigators, he had time to slip home and kill her.
The defense said the prosecution had the timeline all wrong, and investigators retraced his steps in the evening not during the time of the murder when traffic was heavier, and argued there simply was no time.
Prosecutors never turned over reports about the boy next door to the defense in the original trial. An appeals court in 2017 ruled that was prosecutorial misconduct and grounds for a new trial.
Posted Aug 09 2019 10:53PM CDT
Conrad Estrada Valdez is a pastor who has been charged with sexual assault on a child.
The 59-year-old is accused of abusing a teenage girl 15 years ago, when she came to get counseling for a previous sexual assault.
Investigators believe there may be more victims.
Posted Aug 06 2019 03:57PM CDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 09:56PM CDT
There is a move to address the deadly violence in Houston.
Some hip-hop artists and DJs have come together for a campaign to stop the violence. The recent death of Houston rapper EMG Santana has left his friends and colleagues looking for solutions.
There are now two active campaigns underway: #HTownUnited and #1Houston.
Posted Aug 06 2019 04:05PM CDT
Updated Aug 09 2019 09:51PM CDT
This month marks 400 years since the first slaves arrived in America.
In 1619, a ship with Africans landed at the English settlement that would later become Virginia. From about 1501 to 1875, Africans taken by slave traders were taken to the United States, South America, and the Caribbean.
It led to a legacy of Jim Crow, lynching, and systemic racism. How far have we come in 400 years?